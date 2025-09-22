‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & How to Watch the Movie

Image Credit: Disney+/Lucasfilm

At long last, Star Wars fans got a full glimpse at what they can expect in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Alongside a star-studded cast, Pedro Pascal leads the spinoff movie, which is a continuation of the original Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Now that the trailer has been unveiled, fans got a full glimpse at the upcoming film.

During an April 2025 interview with Extra, Pedro teased that it’s “one of the greatest adventure movies in the canon of all of cinema.”

Lucasfilm President and longtime Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy described the path Disney is going down with the galactic franchise.

“It’s a very generational brand, and we want to sustain that, and we work hard to sustain that,” she said, according to The Guardian. “So George [Lucas] gave us the gift of storytelling being across lots of different genres, and that gives us a lot of opportunity to try things. What we’ve really enjoyed about the streaming space is we’ve been able to experiment. It’s harder to do that in the movie space. And now I think that that’s why it feels so good to be able to move into a Mandalorian movie as we’re coming off of three seasons of a very successful show. We’ve actually built an audience for that, and we gave the young audience an opportunity to enter Star Wars at a different place and not feel like you have to have seen everything. It can become their Star Wars. And that, I think is, is the fun storytelling challenge.”

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of what you need to know about The Mandalorian & Grogu, from its trailer to the synopsis.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Release Date

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Watch The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer

The official trailer for the spinoff movie was released on September 22, 2025, exactly eight months before its release date.

According to its official synopsis, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

When Can I Stream The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to be released on Disney+ sometime after its May 2026 theatrical release. Typically, Disney films tend to get a streaming release a few months after their theatrical premieres.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Cast

In addition to Pedro, who plays Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, the rest of the main cast features Sigourney Weaver as Ward, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt and Jonny Coyne as an Imperial Warlord.

During his previous interview with Extra, Pedro gushed about his “icon” of a co-star Sigourney, calling her “one of the biggest movie stars of my lifetime.”

“She’s a perfect example of an actor that has stepped into every kind of genre,” the Last of Us star added.