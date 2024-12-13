‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot: Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Another Disney reboot is in the works! While fans have enjoyed reboots like Raven’s Home and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, they can now look forward to a revival of Malcolm in the Middle.

According to Deadline, in honor of the iconic 2000s sitcom, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis shared, “Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability.” She added, “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

With the series making its comeback, fans are eager to know what to expect, which cast members will return, and when the show will premiere. To answer these questions, Hollywood Life has gathered some details about the Malcolm in the Middle reboot.

When Will Malcolm in the Middle Be Released?

According to Forbes, the series is set to be released in 2025, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

Who Will Star in Malcolm in the Middle?

Per Deadline, original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek will reprise their roles as Malcolm and his parents, Hal and Lois, for a four-episode series. It’s unclear who else from the original cast will be returning.

What Will the Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Be About?

According to Variety, the official logline reveals: “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.” The reboot promises to show Malcolm as a grown adult with a daughter of his own, bringing a fresh yet nostalgic twist to the beloved series.

With production details still under wraps, fans can anticipate the return of the humor and chaos that made Malcolm in the Middle a classic.