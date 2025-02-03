‘M3GAN 2.0’: Release Date of the Horror Sequel Movie

View gallery Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Nobody has quite so effectively warned about the perils of AI as the life-sized, baby-faced doll M3GAN. The 2023 horror/comedy smash hit introduced fans to a whole new world of fear — one that takes only allowing technology into your home and life. Now, M3GAN is a phenomenon, having become one of Halloween’s most popular costume choices and already generating a sequel.

Here’s what we know so far about M3GAN 2.0, including the release date, trailer, cast, and more.

What Is ‘M3GAN’ About?

The original M3GAN, brought to you by horror genius James Wan (Malignant, The Conjuring franchise), is the tale of bereaved 8-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw) whose parents have been killed in a car accident. Her aunt Gemma, a toy company roboticist (Allison Williams), who has been charged with her care, happens to have in her arsenal of childcare tools a prototype doll called M3gan. She pairs the creepy AI doll with Cady in hopes that it will provide her with some wholesome company. The decision, however, has dire consequences, as M3gan spins out of control as she gains more and more access to Gemma and Cady’s lives.

According to PEOPLE, an official synopsis for the sequel reveals that Cady is now 14 and rebelling against her aunt’s “overprotective rules.” “Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy,” the synopsis continues.

“But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.”

‘M3GAN 2.0’ Release Date

According to the Universal Pictures teaser trailer, M3GAN 2.0 is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.

‘M3GAN 2.0’ Trailer

The first teaser for the trailer dropped on February 3, 2025, and featured the infamous, long-haired robot companion dancing to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon.” “Miss me?” M3gan asks cheekily. The 47 second teaser also announces the release date with sass: “Slaying June 27,” it reads.

Who is in the ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Cast?

Violet McGraw and Allison Williams returns as Cady and Gemma, respectively. Amie Donald stars as M3gan, with supporting actors Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ivanna Sakhno, Jenna Davis, Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, Jen Van Epps, and more.