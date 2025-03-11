Lunar Eclipse March 2025: When & Where to See the Blood Moon

Image Credit: Getty Images

A lunar eclipse will soon grace the night skies this month, and for a few hours, it will be an eerie blood moon. Skywatchers have anxiously waited for this moment. Now that it’s approaching before the spring equinox, people across the United States are excited to watch the moon turn a deep shade of red again. But what time can everyone see the lunar eclipse reach its peak? And, perhaps most importantly, can everyone in America see the blood moon clearly?

Below, find out how and when you can see the blood moon this month.

When Is the Blood Moon 2025?

The lunar eclipse will turn a spooky, bloody red late at night on Thursday, March 13, into the early morning hours on Friday, March 14.

What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse?

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, skywatchers can see the lunar eclipse between midnight and 6 a.m. ET. The moon will enter the penumbra at 11:56 p.m. ET/8:56 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 13, and the umbra at 1:09 a.m. ET/10:09 p.m. PT. It will then leave the penumbra at 4:48 a.m. ET/1:48 a.m. PT on Friday, March 14.

The blood moon will reach its peak illumination at 2:55 a.m. ET/11:55 p.m. PT.

Where Can I See the Lunar Eclipse?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac points out that the March 2025 lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America.

This time around, the lunar eclipse is called the “worm moon,” which, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, each full moon was given a name by people across the world. This included Native Americans in the U.S., who named months after nature’s cues.

“The tribes kept track of the seasons by giving distinctive names to each recurring full moon,” the almanac indicated. “Their names were applied to the entire month in which each occurred.”

When Is the Next Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse?

The next blood moon lunar eclipse will take place on September 7 and 8, 2025, but only skywatchers in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa will be able to see it, according to National Geographic.

The next blood moon that will be visible in North America is expected to take place on March 3, 2026, per National Geographic.