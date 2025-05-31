Loretta Swit’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘M*A*S*H’ Alum Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

Loretta Swit left her mark on TV after playing the witty, charming and fun head nurse Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in M*A*S*H. Naturally, when an actor lands more and more roles, their net worth increases, which is what happened with Swit. But in May 2025, the actress died at the age of 87, and her former co-stars and inner circle mourned her death.

Below, learn more about Swit’s career, legacy, net worth and death.

Who Was Loretta Swit?

Swit was best remembered for portraying Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in M*A*S*H in all 11 seasons. She also appeared in a slew of film projects, including Stand Up and Be Counted, Policewomen, Race with the Devil and Forest Warrior. As for television gigs, Swit appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Love Boat and Hollywood Squares.

Loretta Swit’s Cause of Death

Swit was suspected to have died from natural causes, but a report from the coroner’s office has yet to be completed, according to NBC News.

Loretta Swit’s Net Worth

While M*A*S*H likely contributed to her fortune, Swit appeared in countless film and television roles throughout her decades-long career. By the time she died, Swit had a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Loretta Swit Married?

Swit was married to her ex-husband, Dennis Holahan, from 1983 to 1995. Holahan appeared in an episode of M*A*S*H opposite Swit. After their marriage ended, Swit made it clear that she was “not interested in being married” during a 1979 interview with People.

“I have a career and friends and things I care about doing,” Swit said. “I don’t want a lot of other demands. And, thanks to [M*A*S*H co-star] Alan [Alda], who has deep insight about women, I don’t feel guilty anymore about not wanting a family. My parents and friends are my family.”

Swit also pointed out that “sexist put-downs” happened to a lot of women, including her Stand Up and Be Counted co-star Jacqueline “Jackie” Bisset.

“I realized that sexist put-downs happened even to beautiful, wonderful people like Jackie, when one poisonous columnist wrote that she wished Jackie would get a wedding ring from Michael Sarrazin for Christmas,” Swit said. “Jackie was humiliated. It was so stupid because she just didn’t want to get married. A few months ago I ran into sort of the same thing. I was dating a man in New York [stockbroker Dick Farwell] and people were constantly asking if we were going to get married — as if it were my last chance and I was dying to do it. Unfortunately, he told someone he thought it was inevitable.”

Did Loretta Swit Have Children?

No, Swit did not have children of her own.