Lionel Messi’s Kids: Everything To Know About The World Cup Winner’s 3 Children

Lionel Messi has been in a relationship with Antonela Roccuzzo since 2008.

They got married in 2017.

Lionel and Antonela share three children.

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Team Argentina on Sunday, December 18.

Lionel Messi is one of the most famous soccer players around the globe. Born and raised in Argentina, Lionel, 35, has been playing in European football clubs for nearly 20 years, but he’s also garnered global attention through his appearances in the FIFA World Cup. He was one of the best-performing players in the 2022 tournament and was a major part of Argentina winning the tournament. Lionel was also the first player to score a goal in each round of the World Cup in Qatar. He was awarded the Golden Ball, after first winning in 2014, making him the first player to receive the honor twice.

By his side for both World Cup wins was his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, 34, who he’s been dating since 2008. The pair have been together for nearly 15 years and married since 2017. Throughout their relationship, they’ve had three kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4. When Lionel won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, the football player celebrated with his wife and kids for what was surely a joyous moment. Find out more about Messi’s three sons here!

Thiago Messi Roccuzzo

After four years of dating, Lionel and Antonela welcomed their first child Thiago in 2012. Lionel’s older children have followed in his footsteps and shared his love for soccer. The World Cup winner set his kids on the path for success by signing them to the low levels of the Paris Saint Germain Football Club in September 2021, per El Futbolero. This will help lead them to the pros, and they can play with a different team if they’d like.

Ahead of the final World Cup 2022 match against France, Thiago wrote his dad an inspiring letter to help motivate him to win, and it clearly worked. His mom shared it on her Instagram Story. “I was born in Argentina, land of Diego [Maradona] and Lionel,” he wrote, per DailyMail. “The finals we lost, for how many years I cried for her, but that ended in the Maracana, the final with the brazuqas, Dad won it again. Boys, now we are excited again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion, and we can see Diego from heaven, with Don Diego and La Tota, rooting for Lionel.”

Mateo Messi Roccuzzo

Lionel and Antonela had their second son Mateo in 2015. Like his big brother, Mateo was signed with PSG in 2021, showing that he’s clearly also taken an interest in football. The middle Messi child was there to support his dad through all of the 2022 World Cup games, and he was clearly excited when his dad won, as he was seen grabbing the Golden Ball trophy and ready to run off with it, via B/R Football on Twitter. Perhaps it’s a sign of him winning the award himself sometime in the future?

Ciro Messi Roccuzzo

The soccer star married Antonela in 2017, after nearly a decade together. A year after they tied the knot, they welcomed their youngest son Ciro. Messi’s family is clearly a big inspiration to him, and he definitely kept them close when he competed in the World Cup. He revealed on his set of cleats for the final game, he included tributes to all kids. The shoes were gold, and they had each child’s name and birthday stitched on them in black, as well as “Anto” for his wife, per The Sun.