Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.

“I’ve thought about it a lot. I like children a whole lot,” Linda told Playboy magazine before adopting her kids in 1980. “The only reason to have children is because you want them more than anything else, and if I get to that point, I won’t care if I’m married or not. I’d prefer to be with the kids’ father, because I think that would multiply the enjoyment and the richness of the experience geometrically, but I don’t think it would be impossible to do it alone.”

Find our more about Linda’s two children below.

Mary Clementine Ronstadt

Mary was adopted by Linda in 1990, when she was just an infant. Although she has managed to stay out of the spotlight, she has still led a life of success with an interest in art, just like her mom. She worked as an art assistant at the Guadalupe Art Program in San Francisco for 10 years, according to LinkedIn, and is also a fan of singing. “My daughter can sing harmonies because I taught her how,” Linda told Closer about Mary in July 2021.

Linda also previously revealed that she raised both of her kids in Arizona and let them help her decorate her Mediterranean-style house. She said that Mary chose a “star spangled ceiling” in her room, in a 2004 interview with Architectural Digest.

Carlos Ronstadt

Carlos was adopted by Linda in 1994. He has also stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life, but reportedly has a close relationship with his mom. In 2019, the Los Angeles Times reported that Carlos actually lived with Linda in San Francisco, CA and worked for Apple. He’s also a musician.