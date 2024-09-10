Lincoln Tunnel Accident: Inside the Chaotic Traffic Jam From New Jersey to New York

Multiple crashes and a power outage have caused traffic jams in New Jersey and New York.

September 10, 2024 1:28PM EDT
WEEHAWKEN, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 10: Bus passengers on board a Megabus coach service are caught in traffic November 10, 2014 in the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
New Jersey and New York have experienced significant traffic jams on Tuesday, September 10, due to a motorcycle crash in the Lincoln Tunnel early that morning. As a result, traffic was backed up, leading to several additional accidents. Compounding the situation, Penn Station in New York announced a system outage due to a power failure, causing further issues for commuters.

What Happened at the Lincoln Tunnel?

The chaos began around 4:00 a.m. ET inside the tunnel, where a motorcycle crashed in the westbound lane. The tunnel was eventually cleared, allowing traffic to pass through. However, with the middle tunnel closed, drivers were diverted to the southbound tunnel, resulting in severe traffic jams.

The situation worsened when a car overturned and a bus with a flat tire became stuck inside the tunnel. According to ABC 7 News New York, one driver reported being stuck in traffic for four hours, although his usual commute takes only 25 minutes.

Are Lincoln Tunnel Lanes Open Again?

By 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, the Lincoln Tunnel account on X reported, “The Lincoln Tunnel South Tube to NY has a delay of 10-15 minutes. Earlier incident at the Center Tube has cleared. All lanes are open,” indicating that traffic began to ease.

What Happened at Penn Station New York?

In addition to the problems around the Lincoln Tunnel, commuter routes were further disrupted as transit services at Penn Station were suspended due to power outages. According to New Jersey Transit, “Rail service into Penn Station New York is suspended due to overhead wire issues in the Hudson River Tunnels. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers are cross-honoring rail tickets and passes.”

Is Penn Station Transit Back in Service?

The most recent update from Northeast Corridor New Jersey Transit indicates that service is back on track but still experiencing delays. They posted on X, “1 of 2: Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to up to 30-minute delays due to an earlier Amtrak power outage in the Hudson River Tunnels.”