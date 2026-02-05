Lil Jon’s Kids: Meet His Children, Nathan ‘DJ Young Slade’ & Nahara

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lil Jon (real name: Jonathan H. Smith) is known for some of the greatest music hits of the 2010s, including the nightclub anthem “Turn Down for What, for starters. But above his career, Lil Jon is a father, first and foremost. The rapper is a dad to two children: his son, Nathan, a.k.a. DJ Young Slade, and his daughter, Nahara.

Jon welcomed his two kids nearly two decades apart from each other, and his son followed in his steps as a music artist.

Unfortunately, in early 2026, Jon’s son, Nathan, made headlines when he was reported missing from the Milton, Georgia, area. Police said that he took off from his home on foot and was without a cellphone. The search for Young Slade commenced after he was last seen on February 3 of that year.

Learn about Lil Jon’s kids and family here.

How Many Kids Does Lil Jon Have?

As previously noted, Lil Jon has two children. He shares his son, Nathan, with his estranged wife, Nicole Smith, and his daughter, Nahara, with his girlfriend, Jamila Sozahdah.

Lil Jon’s Son Nathan ‘DJ Young Slade’

Lil Jon welcomed Nathan in 1998 with his estranged wife, Nicole. Growing up to become DJ Young Slade, Nathan got involved in the music industry just like his dad.

During a 2017 interview with Paste magazine, Lil Jon gushed about his son’s growth as an artist.

“I remember changing his diapers, he couldn’t even talk yet, couldn’t walk yet, crawling around and coming in the back when I’m making music and hitting on the drum pads, and now he’s producing his own music in the Clive Davis program at NYU,” Jon said at the time. “He really knows how to engineer, and his stuff sounds really good. So, with him and these kids, it’s amazing to see those ideas and see people grow.”

Nathan spoke with The Quintessential Gentleman in March 2025 about his relationship with his father and how he wanted to carry out his legacy.

“It’s dope to appreciate my dad, show respect, and just look at all the things he’s done, and it’s nice to get the torch passed down and do my own thing,” he said. “Because it’s like it comes from him, but also I’m definitely taking it and making it my own.”

Lil Jon’s Daughter Nahara

Since Nahara is still a toddler, not much is known about Lil Jon’s youngest child, except that she’s one of his greatest joys in life. Jon welcomed her in 2024. He and his girlfriend, Jamila, celebrated Nahara’s first birthday in November 2025 by sharing an Instagram photo of the trio in matching purple outfits.

“This Thanksgiving, our hearts are full—and so is the love,” Jon captioned his post. “Happy 1 year birthday to our baby girl, Nahara. A lifetime of blessings ahead.”