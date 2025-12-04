Liam Gleason Accident: How the Siena Lacrosse Coach Tragically Died at 41

Image Credit: Albany Times Union via Getty Ima

Liam Gleason, the lacrosse coach for the Siena University Saints, died, the school announced on December 3, 2025. He was just 41, and his death came shortly after an accident at home, according to police. The university confirmed that a funeral service will be held for Gleason.

In a statement, Siena President Chuck Seifert called Gleason’s death a “sudden, senseless loss.”

“A sudden, senseless loss carries a kind of pain that defies understanding,” Seifert said. “It’s hard to imagine anyone more universally loved and admired than Liam. Our community was blessed by Coach Gleason’s life.”

Who Was Coach Liam Gleason?

Gleason was best known as the lacrosse coach for Siena University. He led the team over the past seven seasons to its success, including at a MAAC championship earlier this year. This was the Saints’ first conference title in more than a decade.

As a native of Shoreham-Wading River, Long Island, Gleason played high school lacrosse and played Division II at Adelphi University before transferring to Albany. There, he helped the school get to the 2007 NCAA quarterfinals.

What Happened to Liam Gleason? Accident Details

Gleason fell down a flight of stairs at his home at about 4:00 p.m. in early December 2025, New York State police said. According to the Times Union, first responders received an emergency call and said that Gleason “suffered a serious head injury and CPR was administered as he was being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.”

Gleason was given CPR by paramedics and was subsequently hospitalized. A GoFundMe for Gleason’s family was created to help them pay for the medical expenses. At the time of publication, it had raised nearly $600,000.

How Did Liam Gleason Die?

Gleason died after suffering from a traumatic head injury from his accident at home.

Siena University issued a public statement after its coach died.

“We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of men’s lacrosse head coach Liam Gleason,” the school tweeted. “All are welcome to join us for a funeral service Saturday at 11 AM at the UHY Center We love you, Coach.”