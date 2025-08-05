Legionnaires’ Disease in NYC: Symptoms & What to Watch Out for

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The New York City Health Department is cautioning residents in Harlem, New York, about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease: a type of pneumonia. At the time of publication, at least 58 people have been diagnosed with the illness so far, and two have died from the disease.

The NYC Health Department said in a statement that those “living or working in the area with flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing should contact a health care provider immediately.”

The department added that it’s “especially important for people at higher risk — including those ages 50 and older, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems — to get care if they have symptoms.”

The cluster of those infected with the ailment has been under investigation by the health department, which said that “remediation required by the Department has been completed for the 11 cooling towers with initial positive screening results showing the presence of Legionella pneumophila, a type of bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.”

Below, find out what symptoms to look out for and more about the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York.

ALERT | Deadly Legionnaires Outbreak😷

One person has died and more than 20 others have fallen ill amid an ongoing Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem. Symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after exposure, anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care… pic.twitter.com/naAXGvKWBn — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) July 31, 2025

What Is Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria. It’s considered a rarity to get infected with Legionnaires’ in the United States.

How Does Legionnaires’ Disease Spread?

Though patients with Legionnaires’ disease tend to have flu-like symptoms, the illness does not spread from person to person. You can catch it by breathing in water vapor that contains Legionella bacteria, which can be found in air conditioning vents in buildings, cooling towers, humidifiers, hot water tanks and hot tubs.

We are currently investigating a community cluster of #Legionnaires’ disease in Central Harlem (ZIPs 10027, 10030, 10035 and 10037) and bordering communities. Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and is easily treatable when caught early.

Learn more: https://t.co/eVMsuhmSdj pic.twitter.com/C8EBsX9y58 — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 25, 2025

What Are the Symptoms of Legionnaires’ Disease?

The symptoms are similar to other types of pneumonia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headaches.

Symptoms can develop from two to 14 days after exposure to legionella bacteria.

Is There a Cure for Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease can be treated with antibiotics. According to Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse, the ailment can be “effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older and those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.”