‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 28: Release Date, Returning Cast & Other Updates

Image Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

NBC’s longest-running primetime live-action series is gearing up for another season. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is still one of TV’s most popular and highly rated procedural dramas, and fans are looking forward to season 28 following another emotional year for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the rest of the Manhattan SVU squad.

Led by Hargitay, the series continues to dominate while simultaneously expanding the decades-long Law & Order franchise. As viewers wait for official story details about the next season, there are already several updates regarding the season 27 finale.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about Law & Order: SVU season 28 below!

When Is the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Finale?

The season 27 finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is expected to air on May 14, 2026, as part of NBC’s spring finale lineup. The network has maintained its tradition of scheduling SVU final season episodes near the end of the broadcast TV season, typically alongside the finales for both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

While NBC has not yet revealed plot details about the finale, fans are anticipating another intense ending centered around Benson’s leadership and the personal challenges facing the entire squad.

The finale should also set up storylines that could carry into season 28, though we won’t know, of course, until the finale episode airs.

What Is the Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Release Date?

Production for season 28 of Law & Order: SVU will likely begin during the summer of 2026 ahead of its anticipated fall premiere. NBC officially renewed SVU for season 28 with an expected release date between September and October 2026.

Although an exact premiere date has not been announced yet, new seasons of SVU traditionally debut during the fall season.

The show’s renewal extends the series’ record-breaking run as the longest-running primetime live-action drama series in TV history. Since premiering in 1999, SVU has remained a staple of NBC’s broadcast lineup thanks to its loyal fanbase, not to mention Hargitay’s acclaimed performance as Benson.

Are All SVU Cast Members Returning for Season 28?

Hargitay is expected to return as Olivia Benson for season 28. Several other main cast members are also expected to reprise their roles, though NBC has not confirmed the season 28 cast lineup at the time of publication.

Current stars, including Ice-T, Peter Scanavino and Kevin Kane, will likely return as part of the team.

How to Watch Episodes of Law & Order: SVU

New episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit air on NBC. Fans have the option to stream episodes on Peacock after they premiere.

Previous seasons and older episodes are available on Peacock as well. Depending on local providers, episodes may also be available through live TV streaming services that offer NBC, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.