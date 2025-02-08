Laverne Cox’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Laverne Cox is one of Hollywood’s most outspoken actresses. The LGBT advocate and Orange is the New Black star, 52, is promoting her new Prime Video series Clean Slate, and recently recounted how difficult it was to revisit traumatic moments from her childhood during filming. “Sometimes, to get to the truth of something really deep, raw and catastrophic, to make that real, you have to re-traumatize yourself, you have to be triggered,” she told PEOPLE for an interview published February 7. “But, the trick is knowing how to get out of it.”

She continued, describing how turning in an authentic performance can draw empathy from audiences. “If you do have lived experiences that are challenging, you can give it to your art,” she explained. “And then, maybe the people who are watching it, who may be experiencing the same thing, will understand they’re not alone. That cultivates empathy. And that is the gift of being an artist and going through horrible, awful stuff, is that maybe I can use this in my work, and show someone else that they’re not alone.”

Below, here’s what to know about the actress’s career, net worth, and more.

Laverne Cox’s Movies & TV Shows

Laverne is best known for her breakout turn as Sophia Burset on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. She’s also famous for playing Cameron Wirth on CBS series Doubt, becoming the very first transgender person to play a transgender role as a regular on a series. She’s appeared on The Black List, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dear White People, The Mindy Project, and many more. Laverne broke barriers by winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, and has appeared in films including Uglies, Promising Young Woman, Charlie’s Angels, Grand Street, and Bad Hair, among others.

Laverne Cox’s Net Worth Now

The Alabama-born actress has a current net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Laverne Cox Married?

Laverne is not married and has never been married.

Who Is Laverne Cox Dating?

The actress appears to be currently single. She previously dated an unnamed person, keeping the entire relationship under wraps, from around 2021 to spring of 2024. She confirmed the relationship in a 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “Laverne is in love again. It feels amazing,” Laverne told the talk show host at the time, per PEOPLE. “Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome. He’s a really great guy. I didn’t expect it. I thought he was just going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with, and then it just kind of happened.”

During a May 2024 interview on The Viall Files podcast, she confirmed the relationship’s end.