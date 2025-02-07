‘Clean Slate’: How to Watch Laverne Cox’s New Show

Image Credit: Amazon Prime MGM Studios

Laverne Cox is leading her new TV show, Clean Slate, and the eight-episode first season has already premiered for viewers! The breakout star from the hit drama-comedy prison series Orange Is the New Black leads Clean Slate alongside a talented cast. In fact, Laverne achieved way more than just a role; she also created the show with her co-star, George Wallace, and served as an executive producer. So, where can fans watch the new series?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about Laverne’s Clean Slate here.

What Is Laverne Cox’s New Show About?

Per the show’s IMDb page, the synopsis introduces Harry Slate, “an Alabama car wash owner is surprised when his estranged child returns home after 17 years, now a determined, proud trans woman named Desiree.”

Ahead of Clean Slate‘s premiere, George spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how he and Laverne pitched the idea for the series. For starters, he wanted a re-imagination of Sanford and Son.

“So I said, ‘Let me go to Norman Lear,'” George recalled, before pointing out, “I had known him for 30 years and I said, ‘I want to reboot Sanford and Son.’ He says, ‘Are you kidding? You can’t do that show. Get a twist and come back.’ … At that time, Orange is the New Black was very popular. I never watched the show, but I kept hearing about this Laverne Cox. Who the hell is Laverne Cox? But thinking about her show, I wondered, what if I had a son that left home and came back and it was 23 years later and my child says, ‘Dad, I’m coming home tomorrow.’”

Laverne then interjected during the interview to say, “And that child says, ‘I was never your son, I was always your daughter.'”

“There are so many Black Christian women just like her all over the South,” Laverne, an Alabama native like her character, acknowledged. “There’s actually an organization of Christian mothers who have LGBTQ kids, and they got started just to give hugs to LGBTQ+ people. This is the thing, there’s so many people who are Christians who are loving. I grew up reading the Bible, summarizing the Sunday school lesson every Sunday, and there’s a lot going on in the Bible, but in the New Testament, God is love, Jesus is love, he forgives, he died for our sins. It is God’s job to judge, and it’s our job to love.”

Where to Watch Clean Slate

Fans can stream all eight episodes of season 1 of Clean Slate on Prime Video. The show dropped on the streaming giant on February 6, 2025.

Who Else Is in the Clean Slate Cast?

Apart from Laverne, the rest of the Clean Slate features George as Desiree’s father, Harry, Jay Wilkison as Mack, Norah Murphy as Opal, D.K. Uzoukwu as Louis, Telma Hopkins as Ella and Phillip Garcia as Miguel.