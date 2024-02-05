Lana Del Rey’s Country Album: Everything to Know About ‘Lasso’

Lana Del Rey has a new album coming out – with a twist! For the first time in her career, Lana, 38, is releasing a country album, titled Lasso, that she officially announced on January 31. “We’re going country,” Lana said at a Billboard event ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Lasso will be Lana’s tenth studio album. Her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released on March 24, 2023. It received critical acclaim from music critics and was nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album.

Since she started her career, Lana has always been on the top of her game. Her music is typically alternative pop and folk, but she’s experimenting with a whole new genre for her next album. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Lana’s country album.

When Does Lana Del Rey’s New Album Come Out?

Lana confirmed at the Billboard event that Lasso will be released in September 2024.

However, as Lana fans know, plans for any of her albums are subject to change. After releasing her seventh album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, in March 2021, Lana announced that her next album titled Rock Candy Sweet was coming out in June 2021. Instead, her eighth album ended up being titled Blue Bannisters, and it didn’t come out until October 2021.

What Songs Are On Lana Del Rey’s New Album?

Aside from the fact that Lasso is a country album, Lana hasn’t revealed much about the specific music on the LP.

Lana has explored the country genre before, though not in the case of a full-length album. She covered Tammy Wynette‘s “Stand By Your Man” during a performance in Nashville in September 2023. Two months later, Lana did a rendition of Elvis Presley‘s “Unchained Melody” for the Christmas at Graceland NBC special. And in December, Lana released her cover of John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

What Has Lana Del Rey Said About Her New Album?

Lana talked about her upcoming country album at the Billboard event on January 31. “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer also confirmed that Jack Antonoff and Luke Laird are producing the album, which will be released through Interscope Records and Polydor Records. Jack, who is Taylor Swift‘s most frequent collaborator, has worked with Lana since her sixth album, Norman F***ing Rockwell!