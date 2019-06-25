Happy 36th Birthday, La La Anthony: Her Hottest Looks Ever

It’s La La Anthony’s birthday! She turned 36 today, June 25, so we’re honoring her by looking through some of her sexiest ensembles of all-time.

La La Anthony is 36! The actress celebrates her birthday today, June 25, so we decided to honor her by taking a look at some of her greatest outfits to date. La La has absolutely killer style, so there’s plenty of amazing ensembles to reflect on!

Just this past year, we’ve seen the Power star wear some truly jaw-dropping fashion. On June 3, La La turned heads at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a sparkly Sally LaPointe dress. The sequined piece also featured a plunging neckline, a center slit, and feathers down the sleeves for added drama. She wore the look with strappy black and clear heels along with silver hoop earrings and a ring.

La La also attended the biggest night in fashion – the Met Gala – on May 6. But not only did she go to the ball, but she also hosted the after party! She teamed up with good pal Kim Kardashian, as well as Travis Scott, Serena Williams, and Trevor Noah to host Up&Down’s 6th annual Met Gala after party. The mom-of-one wore a feathered green Pamela Roland mini dress with clear heels for the occasion.

Clearly La La has plenty of style tricks up her sleeve! Make sure to head up to the gallery above to see even more of her sexiest outfits of all-time. Happy birthday, La La!