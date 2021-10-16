Kylie Jenner’s 9 Siblings: Everything She’s Ever Said About Her Famous Sisters & Brothers

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of ten children born between her parents Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. Find out more about her siblings and look back on things she’s said about them over the years here.

Kylie Jenner, 24, comes from a big family, including nine brothers and sisters who lead successful lives just like she does. Her dad Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner, 71, has one son, Burt Jenner, 43, and one daughter, Cassandra Marino, 41, from her first marriage to Chrystie Scott, two sons, including Brandon Jenner, 40, and Brody Jenner, 38, from her second marriage to Linda Thompson, and one daughter, Kendall Jenner, 25, in addition to Kylie from her third marriage to Kris Jenner. Meanwhile, Kris also has three daughters, including Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 37, as well as son, Rob Kardashian, 34, from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian.

Find out more about Kylie’s siblings from oldest to youngest and things she’s said about them below!

Burt Jenner

Burt Jenner is the oldest of Kylie’s siblings. He’s her half-brother who was born to Caitlyn (then Bruce) and Chrystie in 1978. He was only three when his parents divorced and went on to become a father when he welcomed two children, including sons Bodhi and William, with his girlfriend Valerie Pitalo. It was reported in Aug. 2021 that he was expecting another child. Burt’s professional career has also been successful. He’s a businessman who owns the West LA Dogs and works as a professional off-road racing driver.

Although Kylie hasn’t spoken very publicly about Burt, they seem to have a good relationship and their sister Kendall was one of the first to excitingly tell the world he was expecting another child in a televised interview.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest child of Kris and her late husband Rob, making her Kylie’s oldest half-sister. She was born in 1979 and has become a reality star and influencer due to her family’s fame and their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Kylie also appeared on. She has three children, including sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, with her ex Scott Disick, and has become successful with her own creative outlets and brands, including Poosh.

She and Kylie have showed off their close relationship on KUWTK and have been seen together at numerous events and private gatherings. Kourtney has also appeared in Kylie’s YouTube videos, including one in which she let her do her makeup while talking about their feelings about different personal things. Kylie has showed off her love for her big sis in various social media posts over the years, including one for her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the oldest and wisest of em all. The Minnie to my Tink,” she wrote along with heart emojis in the post.

Cassandra Marino

Cassandra (Jenner) Marino is Kylie’s second oldest half-sister. She was born to Caitlyn and Chrystie in 1980. She is the most discreet of Kylie’s siblings in the sense that she mostly stays out of the spotlight. She is married to Michael Marino and they share three children, including Isabella, Francesca, and Luke and she sometimes posts pics of her family on social media, like her Facebook page, but also keeps other pages private.

Like her brother Burt, Kylie hasn’t spoken publicly about Cassandra very much but there doesn’t appear to be any animosity toward her. They have appeared together in family photos over the years and seem happy to be around each other despite not usually hanging out in the limelight.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is Kylie’s third oldest half-sister and perhaps her most famous sibling. She was born to Kris and Rob in 1980 and stepped into the spotlight through reality television, including KUWTK. She is a successful influencer and businesswoman who has run various brands she created like KKW Beauty cosmetics and SKIMS shapewear. She is a mother-of-four, including daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, who she shares with ex Kanye West.

Like Kourtney, Kim has appeared with Kylie on KUWTK as well as in other numerous shows and appearances. The younger sister has often spoke about her in public and they indeed have a close bond. She previously called Kim’s brands “amazing” and explained they work together to help each other with their businesses, including their makeup. “She’ll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice,” she said about Kim in a 2020 interview with About Face.

Brandon Jenner

Brandon Jenner was born to Caitlyn and her second wife Linda. He was born in 1981 and like his siblings, has had a successful reality television career. He starred in the reality show, The Princes of Malibu, with his brother Brody and has appeared in other reality shows like KUWTK and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. He also started an indie pop music group with his ex-wife Leah Felder called Brandon & Leah. They had a daughter Eva in 2015 before divorcing in 2018. He went on to welcome twins Bo and Sam with his girlfriend Casey in 2020.

It’s not clear how close Kylie is with her half-brother Brandon but when she announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in 2021, he responded with, “No way!!!!! Congratulations.” It led many fans to believe he hadn’t known about the happy news ahead of time like some of her other siblings. Regardless, Kylie and Brandon have appeared together at various family gatherings and there’s no reports of anything other than love between them.

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner is another one of Kylie’s half-brothers. He was born to Caitlyn and Linda in 1983 and is Brandon’s younger brother. He has also appeared in various reality television series, including The Hills, The Princes of Malibu, and KUWTK. He’s also modeled for several different brands.

Brody’s relationship with Kylie doesn’t appear to be that close and there have been rumors about struggles between him and the Kardashians over the years. He claimed that Kendall and Kylie didn’t respond to invites to his wedding in 2018 and admitted he didn’t know about Kylie’s pregnancy with her daughter Stormi until she announced it publicly shortly after the tot’s birth.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian was born to Kris and Rob in 1984 and is Kylie’s half-sister. She’s also been a cast member on KUWTK and started her own denim company called Good American. She sometimes collaborates with her sisters on various products and is a mother to her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Like her older sisters, she’s very close with Kylie and has showed off their bond many times.

One cool connection Kylie has with Khloe is that they were both pregnant at the same time at one point and True was born just two months after Stormi. They have given each other various shout-outs on social media and appear in photos and at events on a regular basis. On Khloe’s birthday in 2021, Kylie shared a throwback pic of the two of them and a sweet message.

“my sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime! to know you is to love you. happy birthday to the most special soul!! i’m so blessed to have you by my side. words can’t describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more 🌎 🤍,” it read.

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is Kylie’s youngest half-brother. He is the only son of Kris and Rob and has been in and out of the spotlight over the years. He’s appeared periodically on KUWTK and even had his own reality show with his ex Blac Chyna called Rob & Chyna at one point. He is the father of a daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, and is close with Kylie as well as his other sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall.

Kylie and Rob showed off their sweet bond when they interacted no social media in early 2021. After the former uploaded a gorgeous snapshot of herself, the latter responded with, “Hiiii.” She didn’t hesitate to reply with a cute waving emoji.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is Kylie’s sister and the only sibling who shares the same parents. The two sisters are incredibly close and since they’re only a couple of years apart, they grew up together. Kendall was born to Caitlyn and Kris in 1995 and went on to become a reality star on KUWTK and a professional model. Whether they’re attending impressive events or collaborating on projects together, Kylie and Kendall are together a lot of the time.

Although they’re very close and often compared to each other, Kylie has opened up about their differences at various times in the past. In a 2017 episode of her reality show, Life of Kylie, she said that she gets along with Kendall “most of the time” when they’re together but also admitted she doesn’t think they’d be friends if they weren’t sisters, just because of their different personalities. “I don’t think we’d be friends if we weren’t sisters,” she explained before saying they “have different opinions. We do everything differently.”