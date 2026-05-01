Kylie Jenner Net Worth 2026: How Much Money the Beauty Company Businesswoman Has

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Kylie Jenner has built one of the most recognizable beauty brands in the world, turning her early fame into a major business empire. From launching Kylie Cosmetics to expanding into skincare and other ventures, the reality star and entrepreneur has remained a dominant force in the industry.

While Jenner was once labeled a billionaire, her financial status has since been revised, sparking ongoing interest in just how much she’s worth today. As her business continues to evolve, many are curious about how she made her fortune and where her net worth stands now.

Here’s everything to know about Kylie Jenner’s wealth, career and earnings.

How Did Kylie Jenner Get Rich?

Kylie built her fortune through a mix of reality TV, business ventures and social media influence. She first gained widespread recognition on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she earned income from the long-running E! series before continuing on Hulu’s The Kardashians as part of a major family deal.

Her biggest source of wealth, however, came from launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. The brand quickly became a massive success, driven by her online following and viral product launches. In 2019, she sold 51% of the company to Coty for $600 million, valuing the company at about $1.2 billion at the time.

Beyond cosmetics, Kylie has earned millions through endorsement deals, brand partnerships and other ventures, including Kylie Skin and her clothing brand Khy.

What Is Kylie Jenner ’s Net Worth Today?

As of 2026, Kylie’s net worth is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions, with most estimates placing it around $700 million.

Why Isn’t Kylie Jenner a Billionaire Anymore?

Kylie was previously labeled a billionaire by Forbes, but the outlet later retracted that title in 2020 after reviewing new financial filings tied to the sale of Kylie Cosmetics.

In its report, Forbes claimed that Kylie’s team had overstated the company’s revenue and value, leading to an inflated estimate of her net worth. The publication recalculated her fortune to be under $1 billion, citing lower-than-expected sales figures and the impact of broader market conditions.