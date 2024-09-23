Kristen Bell Height: How Tall The ‘Nobody Wants This’ Actress Is

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Kristen Bell has recently made headlines as she is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Nobody Wants This. She stars alongside Adam Brody, who plays her love interest in the show. The story follows “an unexpected relationship between a rogue rabbi and an irascible, loud, agnostic woman,” according to IMDb. The romantic comedy, created by Erin Foster, was inspired by her own love story. As Foster shared with Netflix’s Tudum, “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy.” She added, “But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

During filming, Bell shared how she grew closer to the cast, particularly Justine Lupe, who plays her sister, Morgan, on the show. “I fell so madly and deeply in love with Justine as a little sister on this show. I texted her every single day. I am so grateful the show brought me into her life, because that is a real true friendship,” she said to the outlet.

With the 44-year-old actress set to star in the Netflix series, many are curious to learn more about Kristen. HollywoodLife has gathered some key details about the Frozen actress.

Kristen Bell’s Height

Born on July 18, 1980, in Huntington Woods, Michigan, Kristen Bell is 5’1″.

Kristen Bell’s Movies

Kristen has starred in several hit films, ranging from family-friendly titles like Disney’s Frozen franchise to comedies like Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Burlesque, and more. She has also appeared in popular TV shows, including Gossip Girl.

Is Kristen Bell Married?

Kristen has been married to actor Dax Shepard since 2013. She has often shared details about their relationship on social media and even dedicated a heartfelt post to him on his birthday in January, writing on Instagram, “I will never be able to articulate how happy I am that you were born, and that I found you.” The couple has two children, Lincoln and Delta.