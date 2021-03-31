Kourtney Kardashian: 13 Times The KarJenner, 41, Rocked Sexy Mini Dresses

See some of the best mini dresses that Kourtney Kardashian has worn over the years!

Kourtney Kardashian can rock any trend that she sets her mind to. But there’s one look that she is always slaying that seems to be a favorite of her extensive wardrobe. What’s the trend? The mini dress! The 41-year-old mother-of-three loves to rock a mini dress for special occasions and nights on the town, and she always pulls them off effortlessly. Let’s take a look at some of Kourtney’s best mini dress looks over the years!

Kourtney In A Purple Mini

One of Kourt’s most iconic mini dress looks was this little number she wore out in Los Angeles on June 29, 2019. Kourt worked the vintage Versace purple mini with lace detail at the hem of her skirt and atop the bodice, creating a sweetheart neckline. Kourtney looked flawless in the outfit, and added a pair of strappy sandal heels to complete the simple, sexy look.

Kourtney In A Yellow Mini

Of course, Kourtney’s been rocking the mini dress trend for years. During an outing to Craig’s in West Hollywood on September 15, 2020, Kourt fashioned this mustard yellow mini dress for a night out with BFF Addison Rae. Kourt looked great in the dress, and the color complimented her perfectly. She kept it super simple and elegant by pulling her hair back and working a red lip.

Kourtney In A Floral Mini

Finally, Kourtney was spotted out in Los Angeles on July 26, 2018 in this cute mini! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star worked a black mini dress with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder cut. The fabric accentuated Kourt’s figure effortlessly, and she paired the mini dress, which featured pink and green florals, with a pair of pink, peep-toe heels! Naturally, there are so many more looks where these came from. Want to see more photos of Kourtney Kardashian rocking mini dresses? Take a look at the images in the gallery above!