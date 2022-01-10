What Are Knotless Braids? A Guide

If you’ve ever wanted to try knotless braids but don’t know where to begin, look no further because we have all the tips you need to create the cool hairstyle.

There are tons of different hairstyles to choose from but one style that is not only super cool and gentle on your hair is knotless braids. Knotless braids are a type of boxer braid style that involves multiple tiny braids braided from the scalp. Instead of hurting your scalp and tying knots from your scalp which can damage hair and hurt, knotless braids are gentle on your head and hair and it makes it lightweight. To help you better understand the hairstyle, we have all the tips you need, below.

What are Knotless Braids?

Knotless braids are tension-free braids that look like boxer braids but are done without the hassle and pain. Knotless braids are long, tight braids that are braided from the scalp but without knotting at the top so you don’t feel tension or stress on your head, plus, they look natural and seamless.

Benefits of Knotless Braids

There are many benefits to knotless braids – the first one being that it is much less painful than boxer braids. You are not knotting the top of your head so there’s not a lot of pressure, assuring that your hair stays lightweight and reduces breakage. Even better, it’s super low-maintenance, lasts a long time, and looks natural.

Cost & Tips

Knotless braids last about three months, but if you want to make them last even longer, you can apply hair oil to the braids to help lock in moisture and provide your strands with nutrients. The cost of knotless braids varies depending on the length, thickness, and style of your hair. They can cost anywhere from $150 to $600 to get done.

Knotless Braids inspiration

See below to get some serious inspiration for knotless braids: