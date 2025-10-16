Kim Kardashian’s ‘Ultimate Bush’ Skims Price & Details: Is the Lingerie Made of Real Hair?

Image Credit: Getty Images for SKIMS

Women have always seen advertisements on how to shave “down there,” but Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company, Skims, just changed the game with its new product. Dubbed the “ultimate bush,” the micro-string thong is being marketed as a faux pubic hair G-string — and the product sold out pretty quickly.

“How funny are these merkins, you guys?” Kim was heard saying in an Instagram Stories video that showcased the thongs. “We have different colors, different hairs … this is insane. Skims, baby!”

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down the facts about the new Skims “ultimate bush” lingerie, including its price and what it’s made of.

What Is the Kim Kardashian ‘Ultimate Bush’ Skims Product?

The new G-string is called the “ultimate bush” and is labeled as a “Faux Hair Micro String Thong” on the website. The product’s campaign features women from what appears to be from a 1970s game show promoting the undergarment.

How Much Does the Skims ‘Bush’ Lingerie Cost? Price

A Skims bush G-string costs around $32, but as seen online, the product is currently sold out. Interested buyers were able to sign up for a waitlist until a new batch is ready to sell.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS unveils new underwear collection inspired by faux hair: “The Ultimate Bush” pic.twitter.com/ZT0f68qV2I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2025

What Is the Skims ‘Bush’ Lingerie Made of?

To alleviate any concerns, the Skims “Bush” G-string is not made of actual hair. According to Skims, its “most daring panty yet” is “hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh,” featuring a “mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations.”

The “fit and fabric” description of the product notes it has a sheer mesh front with the faux hair in addition to elastic side straps and is made out of 82 percent polyamide and 18 percent elastane.

How Can You Buy the Skims ‘Bush’ G-String?

At the time of publication, you can’t. All versions of the “bush” thong are currently sold out, but shoppers joined a waitlist. So, it looks like Skims has a tall line of buyers to get through first.