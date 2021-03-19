‘Killing Eve’: Everything To Know About The Killer Final Season

All good things must come to an end. ‘Killing Eve’ will be bidding adieu after 4 wild seasons. From filming to spinoffs, here’s what we know so far about ‘Killing Eve’ season 4.

Break out your most fashionable outfit to make a toast to Killing Eve. The series will be coming to an end after its fourth and final season. The news of season 4 being Killing Eve’s last was revealed on March 16. Even though Villanelle and Eve’s journey is coming to a close, you know it’s going to be one crazy and killer ride.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.” Here’s what we know about the final season:

Season 4 Filming

AMC Networks announced that the fourth and final season of Killing Eve will begin filming in early summer 2021. Killing Eve will film in the U.K. and locations across Europe. Over the course of the past 3 seasons, Killing Eve has filmed all over Europe in places like Tuscany, London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, and more.

Premiere Date

An official premiere date has not been announced yet. However, AMC Networks did reveal that Killing Eve season 4 will premiere in 2022. With filming not starting until summer 2021, it’s likely that the final season won’t premiere until well into 2022, so there will be a two-year gap between seasons 3 and 4. The previous 3 seasons have all premiered in the month of May. The show could follow that tradition one final time.

Cast

Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will return as Eve and Villanelle for Killing Eve season 4. The actresses both released statements after the final season was announced on March 16. “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Sandra said. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie added, “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!” Both Sandra and Jodie have received rave reviews for their performances. Jodie won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019, and Sandra won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama that same year.

The cast also includes Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia. Additional cast members have not been revealed.

How Did Season 3 End?

Killing Eve season 3 ended on a much quieter note for Eve and Villanelle than the previous two seasons. No shootings or stabbings between them. Eve and Villanelle shared an intimate moment on a bridge in London. Villanelle told Eve to walk away and never look back. They began to take their walks in separate directions. However, Eve just couldn’t resist turning back. She had to turn around. Villanelle, almost as if she could sense Eve, turned around as well. The season ended with them staring at each other on the bridge. Despite everything, these two just can’t quit each other.

Season 4 Plot

The Killing Eve writers are notoriously tight-lipped about the plot each season. However, you can expect a thrilling ride to the end with Eve and Villanelle, with some incredible fashion choices by Villanelle. Laura Neal will serve as the new lead writer and executive producer of Killing Eve. This continues the tradition of having a new head writer for each season. The previous lead writers include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. The only morsel of scoop about season 4 we’ve gotten is from executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “Change is possible,” she told EW about what to expect.

The show is inspired by Luke Jennings’ 2018 thriller novel Codename Villanelle. Killing Eve has diverged from the source material, but the show could circle back to it for the final season. In the third and final novel, Killing Eve: Die For Me, Eve and Villanelle do end up together after Villanelle fakes her death. Whether or not the show will take that route or serve up one final twist in the series finale remains to be seen.

While season 4 may be the last season of Killing Eve, the universe may be expanding. In AMC’s announcement, the company revealed that they are working with partner Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to “develop a number of potential spinoff ideas to extend the show’s iconic universe.”

How To Watch ‘Killing Eve’

The first 3 seasons of Killing Eve are available on Hulu with a subscription. Hulu subscription plans start as low as $5.99 a month and $64.99 for Hulu + Live TV. You can also watch the show by signing in with your TV provider information to BBCAmerica.com. Season 2 is available to watch ad-free with an AMC Premiere subscription. AMC Premiere costs $4.99 a month and is only available to existing cable, Ssatellite, or pay TV customers with the AMC channel. Killing Eve season 4 will likely air simultaneously on BBC America and AMC, just like season 3.