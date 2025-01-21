Kid Rock’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kid Rock‘s music has made him more than a pretty penny. Find out how much the star’s net worth is below!

What Is Kid Rock’s Real Name?

Kid Rock’s real name is Robert James Ritchie. The Michigan-born singer now regrets the stage name he choose as a teen because it has “kid” in it. He shared: “It sounded like a cool rap name when I was 16, but it stuck and now it’s me. I’ll be an 88-year-old man [saying], ‘Call me the Kid,’ as reported by TODAY.

How Did Kid Rock Get Rich?

Growing up, Kid Rock got interested in rap and began performing as a rapper and DJ in his hometown of Detroit. The club owners would always say that they want to see “that white kid rock,” and the name stuck with him, according to the Detroit Historical Society. In 1990, his first album came out and it was called, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast. Soon after, he made his own band, called Twisted Brown Trucker and got signed to Atlantic Records. In 1998, he released his album called, Devil Without a Cause. The album featured two hit singles and went platinum 11 times. Since 2015, he has gone on to sell over 27 million albums nationally.

What Is Kid Rock’s Net Worth?

Kid Rock has a whopping $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Kid Rock Married?

Kid Rock got engaged to Audrey Berry in 2017. The two met in a Detroit restaurant, shortly after Pamela Anderson and him divorced in 2007. The current relationship has been hush-hush, however Kid Rock did mention that his song “Johnny Cash” was inspired by Audrey, per People. The romantic’s lyrics are as follows: “I like the way you hold my hand / And play just like my baby grand. I like how you don’t give a damn / And love me just the way I am.”

Does Kid Rock Have Kids?

Kid Rock shares one son, Bobby Jr., now 31, with his former classmate, Kelley South Russell. Bobby is a Social Media Manager and a Brand Ambassador for Happy Dad Hard Seltzer & Tea. He has also followed in his father’s footsteps, and is an artist and musician under Robert James in Nashville. He graduated from Belmont University in 2015 and majored in music business and minored in marketing, according to his LinkedIn profile. Bobby is married and is a father of two young children.