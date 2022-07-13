Kevin Hart’s Brother Robert: Everything To Know About The Actor’s Look-A-Like Sibling

Whenever Kevin Hart shares the screen with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, there’s a “little brother/big brother” rapport between Kevin and the former WWE champion. Apparently, Kevin didn’t have to work that hard to get that kind of vibe down because he actually has a big brother….who looks a lot like him.

Robert Hart turned 50 on Sept. 19, 2021, and Kevin celebrated the milestone on his Instagram account. “Happy B Day to my brother [Robert],” wrote the funnyman. “Words can’t explain how much I love and appreciate u. Thank you for being the best big brother to ever do it. Ya love and support has gotten me thru some of the craziest moments in my life. U are never not there….the true definition of a ride or die is you man. HAPPY 50TH FORTY F-CKING G’S.”

While many were taken by such sweet sentimentality, others noticed how Robert looked just like Kevin. “Where’s the cloning machine? We know you have one,” asked one fan. “At least we’ll know how Kevin would look when he gets old,” said another. So, who is this man that Kevin calls his brother?

Kevin Hart has an older brother named Robert Hart.

The world learned more about Robert in the 2019 Netflix documentary series, Don’t F** This Up. As Kevin said in the series, per Men’s Health, Robert got sucked into gang culture and sold drugs in their youth. One day, Robert attempted to rob an older adult, which was the last straw. Robert and Kevin’s mother then took her son to court and legally emancipated him.

“My mom gave my brother a fair amount of freedom,” said Kevin in the documentary (h/t Atlanta Black Star.) “Any mistakes you could make as a teenager, he made. My brother was in a gang. He dealt drugs. One afternoon my brother actually tried to snatch a purse from an old lady. That there was the last straw for my mom. She took my brother to court, and got him emancipated.”

Robert’s Exile Affected Kevin’s Childhood

Kevin’s mother, Nancy, became much more strict when raising Kevin. She blamed Robert for turning out the way he did because she was “too lenient” and vowed not to make the same mistake with her younger son. “She set up a routine of structured, systematic, and supervised movements that she imposed on my life,” he said in the documentary. “Her routine for me went like this: we woke up at 6 in the morning, [and] I left to catch the school bus at 7. After school ended, I had to go to an extracurricular activity.”

Robert Is A Professional Pool Player

Take one look at Robert’s Instagram, and you see that you should never bet money when playing a game of pool with him. You also see he’s a dad and a proud uncle. He’s also proud of all the success his little brother has accomplished.

“So proud to witness this entire process & your growth, kid as well as see things come together the way things are for you‼️‼️”Robert captioned a photo of him standing next to a poster of Kevin and Tiffany Haddish’s comedy, Night School. “Love ya kid & want the world to know it.”

Robert is now sober and living a happy life. He also managed to patch things up with his mother before she passed away in 2007. In 2017, he shared a photo of her headstone. “Life is funny, something pulled me to my moms grave sight this am.. I get there and someone has left flowers,” he captioned the photo, along with hashtags, “#MyMomWasTheTruth #TrulyMissed”