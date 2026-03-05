Kevin Federline Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Have Now?

Image Credit: WireImage

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s relationship was one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the 2000s. The pop superstar and the dancer-turned-DJ had a whirlwind love story after meeting in 2004, quickly getting engaged and tying the knot that same year. During their short marriage, the couple welcomed two sons together, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Although Britney and Kevin split in 2006, their relationship has continued to make headlines over the years — especially as they’ve navigated co-parenting and life in the public eye. Learn more about Kevin, his net worth and his relationship with Britney below.

How Long Were Kevin Federline & Britney Spears Together?

Kevin and Britney met in 2004 and quickly began dating. After only a few months together, the couple got engaged in July 2004 and married on September 18, 2004, during a surprise ceremony in Studio City, California.

Their whirlwind relationship played out heavily in the media and even inspired the short-lived reality show “Britney & Kevin: Chaotic.” The couple welcomed two sons during their marriage, but their relationship deteriorated quickly. Britney filed for divorce in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized in July 2007.

What Is Kevin Federline’s Net Worth Now?

Kevin’s estimated net worth is around $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He originally worked as a backup dancer for artists like Michael Jackson, Pink and Destiny’s Child before gaining widespread fame through his relationship with Britney.

After his split from Britney, he pursued several entertainment ventures. He released a rap album called “Playing With Fire,” appeared in reality television projects and later built a career as a DJ and media personality.

What Is Britney Spears’ Net Worth Today?

Britney currently has an estimated net worth of around $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Are Kevin Federline & Britney Spears’ Children?

Britney and Kevin share two sons together: Sean Preston Federline, born September 14, 2005, and Jayden James Federline, born September 12, 2006.

The boys spent much of their childhood primarily living with their father, particularly during the years of Britney’s conservatorship. In 2023, Sean and Jayden relocated to Hawaii with Kevin, a move Britney agreed to at the time.

As they’ve gotten older, both sons have largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, recent reports have suggested they have been working toward rebuilding their relationship with their mom, and the family has continued to reconnect in recent years.