Kevin Durant’s Net Worth: How Much Money the NBA Star Has

Kevin Durant has built a legacy as one of the most dominant players in modern basketball, but his impact extends far beyond the court. With a career spanning over a decade, the NBA superstar, 36, has made headlines not just for his performance but also for his influence, brand power, and strategic moves off the hardwood.

Who Is Kevin Durant?

Durant, born September 29, 1988, in Washington, D.C., is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Standing at 6’11”, he plays as a forward and is currently playing for the Phoenix Suns. Durant has earned two NBA championships, four Olympic gold medals, an MVP award, Finals MVP honors, and is a 15-time All-Star.

What Is Kevin Durant’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Durant has an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Per ESPN, his current salary with the Phoenix Suns exceeds $51 million, placing him among the highest-paid athletes in the world.

But Durant’s empire extends far beyond basketball. Through his venture firm, Thirty Five Ventures, he has invested in over 75 startups, including early bets on companies like Coinbase and Postmates. He also co-founded Boardroom, a media platform that covers the intersection of sports, business, and culture, and his endorsement portfolio includes Nike, Gatorade, FanDuel, and more. “It’s about building something that lasts,” Durant said in a recent Boardroom feature.

In the same piece, Durant added, “This isn’t about short-term wins. It’s about legacy—on and off the court.”

Was Kevin Durant Traded?

No, not yet, but a trade seems imminent. Durant remains on the Phoenix Suns, though widespread speculation suggests a move is likely this offseason. Teams like the Spurs, Raptors, Knicks, and Timberwolves have been mentioned as possible destinations. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst even predicted he’d be traded “in the coming weeks”. The Suns reportedly value him highly (as much as top lottery picks), and some league executives believe a deal could happen before the new season.

Durant himself addressed the situation earlier this year, telling reporters after a Suns practice, “It’s just part of the business, man. Everybody’s bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction.” He added that while the chatter can be distracting, his focus remains on playing the game he loves.

Known for his outspoken nature, Durant has been clear about how he sees his career trajectory, saying on The Draymond Green Show in early 2025, “I want my career to end on my terms… that’s the only thing I’m worried about.”