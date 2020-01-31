Kesha’s 12 Most Outrageous Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Kesha’s red carpet style has evolved so much over the years, but she is always ready to shock and surprise! We’re taking a look back at some of her zaniest looks to date!

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Kesha. The singer and activist, 32, has been turning heads on the red carpet since she made a splash on the scene in 2009. From her raucous performances to her wild fashion choices, the “Praying” singer has transitioned her persona from thrifty, glitter-clad party gal to refined artistic disruptor. Much like the change in her image and music, her style has adapted along the way! Now that her new album High Road has dropped, we’re looking back at some of the most fascinating fashion choices she has made for the red carpet.

It was difficult to not notice Kesha at the star of her career. Her fashion, of course, played a major role in her notoriety! One such moment came at the 2010 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2010. For the star-studded event, Kesha wore a black dress with tassels strewn all about her gown. The deep V-neck cut of the neckline was quite eye-catching. But the major draw came with Kesha’s sky-high hairdo! The “Tik Tok” singer’s blonde ‘do was tossed all the way up in the air and held tightly together with a slew of hairspray, most likely. Kesha’s makeup, featuring blue tinted eyebrows and lips was the finishing touch on the wild look!

Of course, Kesha’s never been adverse to toying with color. At the MTV Europe Music Awards in Madrid on Nov. 7, 2010, Kesha sported a lime green swimsuit style piece with black and yellow splattered all around. Beyond her tussled hair with pinks and yellows, Kesha also sported paint on her legs, arms, and face for the unruly look. Of course, Kesha didn’t mind the attention her outfit brought and worked it with a confidence all her own.

But as Kesha has matured, so has her wardrobe. That was made wholly clear when the “Woman” singer sported a gorgeous Versace ensemble at the 47th Annual American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019. The wrapped dress featured a regal pattern with black and hues of gold and yellow across the white canvas of the garment. Kesha also sported a pair of matching shoes and tights with the look, while the deep V-neck cut of the piece showed off the gold necklaces she sported to match her many rings and bracelets. With her new raven black hair, Kesha looked so confident; she was truly the fully-fledged artist she was meant to be!

