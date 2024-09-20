Kentucky Sheriff Shoots Judge: What Happened in Letcher County?

Image Credit: Getty Images

A rural town in Kentucky was shocked when news broke of a county sheriff killing a judge. The killing took place in Whitesburg, Letcher County, and the sheriff immediately surrendered once police discovered that he was responsible for the judge’s death. As residents in the area grapple with the news, they’re looking for answers about the situation.

Who Is the Kentucky Sheriff?

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines was charged with one count of first-degree murder, per Kentucky State Police. The 39-year-old sheriff reportedly got into an argument before shooting the judge.

Who Was the Kentucky Judge?

District Judge Kevin Mullins was shot by Sheriff Stines multiple times, according to several outlets. Mullins was 54 when he died.

What Happened in Letcher County, Kentucky?

During a press conference, Kentucky State Trooper Matt Gayheart spoke to the public about the incident and acknowledged that the small, tight-knit town is “shook” by the crime.

“I’ve not had a chance to speak to many people — it’s been a very hectic and busy day — but this community is small in nature and we’re all shook,” the trooper said.

As for what happened between Judge Mullins and Sheriff Stines, Gayheart noted that they got into an alteration before shots were fired by Stines.

“We know that it was an argument between the two,” Gayheart said, before adding, “But what exactly transpired prior to the shots being fired, that’s still something we’re trying to get answers to. … There’ll be an autopsy conducted in the days coming, and just following up on all the leads and make sure we conduct a thorough investigation.”

Per the Associated Press, prosecutor Matt Butler also commented on the shooting, noting that the townspeople “all know each other here,” which made the crime shocking.

“Anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings,” Butler said in a statement, per the AP. “For that reason, among others, I have already taken steps to recuse myself and my entire office.”

Is the Kentucky Sheriff on Trial?

A trial date has not been set at the time of publication.