Kenny Chesney Tour 2025: Sphere Show Dates & How to Get Tickets

Image Credit: Getty Images/ WireImage

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is gearing up for his upcoming concerts that will surely entertain all your senses. Find out when and where you can catch the artist, and get ready to sing along to the hits off his 2024 album, Born.

Is Kenny Chesney Going On Tour in 2025?

Kenny, 30, is not only going on tour in 2025, but he’s going to be the first country act at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Kenny Chesney’s Sphere Concert Dates

Kenny will have a 12-day-long residency at the popular Sphere venue. His concert dates will include: May 22, 24-25, 28, 30-31, June 4, 6-7, 11, and 13-14.

How Much Are Kenny Chesney’s Sphere Tickets?

G.A. and Reserved Tickets will be available for purchase through Kenny Chesney’s official website on Tuesday, January 21 at 1 p.m. ET. General on-sale tickets will began on Friday, January 31 at 1 p.m. ET. Ticket prices for those two options have not been revealed yet, however, the website allows for fans to sign-up for more info for the dates they’re interested in.

The website states: “You may sign up for multiple events, but only one sign up per event is permitted. Presale codes will be sent to all registered fans at least 15 minutes before presale begins. Presale start times will be staggered based on show(s) requested. Details will be included when you receive your code.” The website currently only allows fans to purchase VIBEE V.I.P. Hotel and ticket packages, which start at $721 per person.

How Does Kenny Chesney Feel About Getting to Perform at the Sphere?

Kenny shared with USA TODAY: “Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed-in sound raises the experience for ‘No Shoes Nation,’ literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

Which Artists Inspired Kenny Chesney to Have a Residency at the Sphere?

Kenny was highly inspired by U2‘s impressive performance at the Sphere. He also told USA Today: “We stood on the floor as they ran the film of U2’s show and we were completely consumed. We could see the band, but it was so much more than that. It almost took what they were doing and multiplied it by another dimension. Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do. Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins.”