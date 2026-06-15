Keke Palmer Net Worth: How Much Money the Actress, Singer & TV Host Makes

Keke Palmer built a diverse platform as a singer, actress, performer, TV host and podcast host. The multi-hyphenate, best known for her TV and film roles, has opened up about her mindset when it comes to finances over the years. Despite her fame, fortune and overall net worth she’s racked up, it’s clear that the True Jackson, VP alum has stayed true to herself.

During a May 2025 interview with CNBC Make It, Keke explained how she lives “under my means.” In short, the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast host saves her money rather than squandering it on assets, such as expensive cars and homes, like other celebrities have done.

“If I have $1 million in my pocket, my rent is going to be $1,500 — that’s how underneath my means I’m talking,” she noted. “My car note is going to be $340. I don’t need a [Bentley] Bentayga, I’ll ride in a Lexus. … I think it’s incredibly important.”

Keke was brought up this way. Watching her parents work hard, the Hustlers star is accustomed to thinking economically instead of materialistically. During a separate interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Keke recalled the sacrifices her family made while she was growing up.

“My parents, at their best, made $40,000 a year. I was making that a show,” Keke said in the 2025 interview. “My dad gave up his pension for me to have an opportunity for my dreams. My mom gave up everything so she could travel with me. What’s mine is theirs, and what’s theirs is mine … I would sacrifice 20 more years of my life working in this industry so that I can provide and we can have the business we have today.”

Since Keke is an open book about personal financial choices, fans have wondered where her net worth stands now. Find out here.

Keke Palmer’s Most Famous Movies & TV Shows

Believe it or not, Keke almost had her own Disney Channel series. Years before booking her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee, the Illinois native booked a starring role in the unaired pilot titled Keke and Jamal.

Throughout her career, Keke steadily found work in film and on TV. Her first major movie role was in Barbershop 2: Back in Business, in addition to guest starring in shows such as Knights of the South Bronx, Second Time Around and ER.

Upon landing her major gig on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, Keke also released her debut album, So Uncool, which showcased her impressive vocals and star power presence. Later, Keke voiced the role of Peaches in the Ice Age franchise.

While juggling acting, singing and releasing music, Keke also booked her BET daytime talk show called Just Keke, becoming the youngest daytime talk show host at 20 years old.

Eventually, the actress landed more mature on-screen roles in Scream Queens, Hustlers, Nope, The Burbs and I Love Boosters.

What Is Keke Palmer’s Net Worth?

Keke currently has a net worth of $7.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where Does Keke Palmer Live?

Keke lives in Los Angeles, California, with her son, Leodis, and her two sisters. During a 2026 Architectural Digest home tour video, Keke cheekily called her California rach property “kind of like Full House. Except instead of three uncles, we’ve got three aunts.”