Kaseem ‘Ka’ Ryan: 5 Things to Know About the Rapper & 9/11 Firefighter Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kaseem Ryan, better known as “Ka,” has died at the age of 52. On Monday, October 14, 2024, his family announced his passing through an Instagram post, stating, “He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. We kindly ask that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.” The New York native, a rapper and 9/11 first responder, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in his home state.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about the late musician.

When Was Kaseem Ryan Born?

Kaseem Ryan was born on August 11, 1972.

Where Is Kaseem Ryan From?

Kaseem was born in Brownsville, New York.

Kaseem Ryan Was a 9/11 First Responder

According to the relative who announced his passing on Instagram, Kaseem, “lived a life of service-to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center.”

Kaseem Ryan Rose to Fame in the 1990s

He first gained recognition as part of Natural Elements, later forming the group Nightbreed, before going solo in 2008 with his debut album Iron Works, according to Variety. Over the years, Ka released several albums, including The Night’s Gambit, Descendants of Cain, and his most recent 2024 release, The Thief Next to Jesus.

Although passionate about music, Kaseem made sure to keep his job as a firefighter separate from his musical career. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, he said, “I try to keep my job and music separate.” Ka added, “I never want to be ‘The Rapping Captain.’ I try to be a good firefighter. And when I come home, I try to make some dope music.”

Kaseem Ryan’s Cause of Death

While Kaseem’s passing has been confirmed, his cause of death was not disclosed. His family stated that he died “unexpectedly.”