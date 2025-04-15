Who Is Karmelo Anthony? About His Case & Updates on His Trial

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Violence in schools across the United States has unfortunately escalated in recent years. Though many mass shootings have made headlines throughout the 2000s, the latest tragedy took place at a Texas high school between two teenagers. A 17-year-old teenager named Karmelo Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder in the alleged stabbing of another teen named Austin Metcalf, also 17. After Anthony’s bond was lowered by a judge, he was released from jail under conditions.

Get updates on Anthony’s case and trial below.

Who Is Karmelo Anthony?

Anthony is a 17-year-old Frisco, Texas, teenager who has been accused of first-degree murder in connection to Metcalf’s death.

What Did Karmelo Anthony Allegedly Do?

Anthony has been accused of killing Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in early April 2025. According to CBS News, witnesses said they saw Metcalf and Anthony arguing, and Anthony allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. At the scene of the alleged killing on April 2, Anthony complied with police, and he was taken into custody. While in the police car, Anthony asked the officers if Metcalf was going to recover. Metcalf was pronounced dead.

Two weeks later, Anthony was released from the Collin County jail after a judge lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000. According to CBS News, the terms of Anthony’s release require him to wear an ankle monitor, to stay inside his parents’ home, to always be under adult supervision and to avoid interaction with classmates.

Both the Metcalf family and the Anthony family were present during the hearing when Anthony was released on bond.

According to The Independent, Anthony’s defense attorney, Mike Howard, implied in a statement that his client would claim self defense.

“Every Texan deserves the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life,” Howard informed reporters. “Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story. Karmelo is a 17-year-old kid and an excellent student. He is the captain of his track team and the captain of his football team. This is a tragedy all the way around for both families.”

A GoFundMe was reportedly active for Anthony, but it has since been deleted. A spokesperson for the platform explained to The Independent in a statement they “prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes.”

Who Is Austin Metcalf?

Metcalf was a 17-year-old Frisco, Texas, high school student. His father, Jeff Metcalf, started a GoFundMe fundraiser in honor of his late son.

“My son, Austin Metcalf, was tragically stabbed today at a school track meet. They were not able to save him,” the GoFundMe description reads. “He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA. He was looking forward to taking his game to the next level. His commitment, dedication, leadership, and sheer grit made him rise to the level of success that he desired. His twin brother, Hunter, played beside him. We will all remember him for the way he impacted others’ lives. I love you forever, son. It’s not ‘goodbye,’ it’s see you later. God will take care of us till we meet again.”