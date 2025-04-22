Karen Read Trial: How to Watch the Retrial, Details on the Case & More

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Karen Read‘s retrial has begun as of April 2025. Nearly a year after her first trial ended in a hung jury, the high-profile case has sparked debate over allegations of police misconduct and murder. Below, learn about Read’s retrial and get updates on the case.

Who Is Karen Read?

Read is a 44-year-old woman who was accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, in 2022 with her SUV. She has claimed that she is a victim of a coverup by members of law enforcement.

On the night of January 29, 2022, Read and O’Keefe accompanied some friends to the Waterfall Bar and Grill in Canton, Massachusetts. Prosecutors have claimed that Read had multiple alcoholic beverages in her system when she drove O’Keefe to the home of a now-retired Boston police officer named Brian Albert.

The prosecution also claimed that Read left O’Keefe a voicemail calling him a “f**king loser” and saying, “John, I f**king hate you.” Throughout the night, O’Keefe didn’t come home, according to Read, so she allegedly went out to look for him.

The next morning, O’Keefe was found dead outside of Albert’s home. While talking to officers, Read emotionally repeated, “I hit him,” and was inconsolable, per CBS News.

On February 2, 2022, Read was arrested, and she pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision that caused death. In June of that year, she was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Over the summer of 2024, a trial for Read began but ended in a hung jury.

Who Was John O’Keefe?

O’Keefe was a 46-year-old Boston police officer and Read’s boyfriend. He was a 16-year police veteran. His cause of death was ruled by the medical examiner as blunt impact injuries to the head, and also hypothermia, according to CBS News.

When Does Karen Read’s Trial Start?

Read’s retrial began on April 22, 2025. The trial began almost a year after her last one ended in a hung jury.

How to Watch Karen Read’s Trial

Anyone with cable can watch the trial live on networks such as CBS or NBC Boston.