Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & All The Sisters Show How To Slay In Sexy Skintight Leggings

If there’s one thing for sure about the KarJenners, it’s that they love to flaunt their enviable figures in skintight leggings & all five of the sisters have looked super sexy in the tight pants.

When it comes to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, they are always looking super sexy in their outfits. One look the girls love to rock on different occasions is skintight leggings and each of the girls rock them in their own personal ways. Kim Kardashian, 38, constantly rocks skintight leggings and her most recent outfit might just be the tightest pair of leggings we’ve seen her in. Kim stepped out in NYC with husband Kanye West, on May 8, when she opted to wear an all-black ensemble. Kim donned a pair of high-waisted tight black leggings that were super shiny, and almost see-through, featuring seams down the front of the pants, and pockets on the sides of her thighs. She paired the bottoms with a tight black long-sleeve turtleneck, topping her look off with a pair of black Yeezy Nylon Knee-High Boots, which looked like the disposable polypropylene shoe covers you wear when you’re on a set or at a hospital, as to not get the floor dirty. Aside from this recent look, Kim has been spotted multiple times in skintight leggings and one of our fave looks from her was her outfit for Travis Scott’s Avengers: Endgame themed birthday party in LA on April 26. Kim donned a pair of bright red, high-waisted, skin-tight Atsuko Kudo Supatex Red leggings, which completely highlighted her curvaceous body. She paired the cherry red latex leggings with a tight maroon one-shoulder crop top, a gray Yeezy zip-up sweatshirt, and red ankle-strap Balenciaga Embellished Satin Sandals.

Kim’s sisters, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 34, also rock skintight leggings often, but unlike Kim, they like to wear their leggings as part of their workouts or athleisure wear looks. Kourt and Khloe are often spotted wearing high-waisted black leggings with cropped t-shirts or cropped jackets, showing off their abs. One of our favorite legging looks from Kourtney, though, was when she was out and about in NYC for New York Fashion Week on February 8. She opted to wear a matching two-piece vintage John Paul Gaultier set which was completely covered in the Mona Lisa painting and was totally sheer. She topped the look off with a black leather Helmut Lang trench coat and black leather lace-up booties from The Row.

Kendall Jenner, 23, loves to wear leggings on her days off and the supermodel is constantly showing off her rock-hard abs and tiny waist in leggings and crop tops. Kendall got lunch in LA on April 19 when she rocked a casual, but sexy all-black look. She rocked a pair of super high-waisted black Wolford Perfect Fit Leggings which she styled with the tiniest black spaghetti strap Meshki Yvonne Crop Top. Kendall accessorized her look with a pair of gray Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Sneakers in Geode, her go-to ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap and a pair of Linda Farrow Lfl960C1 Sunglasses.

Kendall’s little sister, Kylie, 21, also loves to show off her curves in leggings and one of our fave looks from the mother-of-one, was her insanely tight compression leggings. Kylie hit the town in Los Angeles on June 16, 2018 when she opted to wear a full Alexander Wang ensemble featuring extremely high-waisted gray sports compression leggings with a thick band that cinched in her waist, paired with a low-cut white sports bra that showed off ample cleavage, topped off with clear PVC Yeezy pumps. You can click through the gallery above to see all of the sexiest photos of the Kardashians and Jenners in skintight leggings.