Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Latex Looks: Red Pants At Travis Scott’s Bday Party & More

Kim Kardashian was a sight for sore eyes in skin-tight red latex pants when she headed to Travis Scott’s birthday party in LA on April 25.

Kim Kardashian, 38, was dressed for Travis Scott’s Avengers: Endgame themed birthday party which was held at Cinepolis in Westlake Village in California on April 26. Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 21, hosted the party for her beau, where guests got to enjoy a private screening of the movie, which explains why Kim rocked these bright red pants. Kim’s look was nothing out of the ordinary, as she has rocked skin-tight pants many times, especially latex. For Travis’s 28th birthday party, she donned a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight Atsuko Kudo leggings in Supatex Red, which completely highlighted her curvaceous body. She paired the cherry red leggings with a tight maroon one-shoulder crop top, putting her abs on full display, while covering up with a gray Yeezy zip-up sweatshirt which she left open and unzipped. Kim accessorized her look with the coolest pair of red ankle-strap Balenciaga Embellished Satin Sandals which featured massive diamond crystal embellishments on the sides, and went with a neutral glam, leaving her long black hair down and parted in the middle in effortless, beachy waves, opting for just a nude lip and voluminous lashes.

Kim made latex a thing years ago when she hit the red carpet at the Australian launch of her fragrance, Fleur Fatale, back in November 2014, wearing an insanely tight pink Atsuko Kudo latex dress with a bra cup bustier that showed off massive cleavage. People were flipping out over her dress back then, as Kim made latex the hottest trend, and since then she has rocked many latex looks, especially ones by designer, Atsuko Kudo. In June 2015, just two weeks after Kim announced she was pregnant for the second time, she stepped out on the red carpet in a super plunging pale pink Atsuko Kudo latex dress, yet again, while promoting Hype Energy drink in Nashville.

Ever since her early latex days, Kim has seriously stepped up her game and has rocked a slew of different pieces, especially pants. Kim rocked an almost identical pair of high-waisted red Vex Clothing latex leggings back in February 2019, when she stepped out in LA after a photoshoot, wearing the skin-tight red pants, which were a bit glossier than her pair from Travis’s birthday. Kim paired the bottoms with a sexy Vintage Mugler Leather Flame Corset Bustier, red pointy-toed pumps, and bright red hair.

Recently, Kim has been wearing more and more pairs of latex pants, and she just rocked a pair of high-waisted black latex pants to her husband, Kanye West’s, 41, Sunday Service on March 17. The pants were suctioned to Kim’s petite legs and cinched in at her waist, however, the back of the pants featured a huge silver zipper which highlighted her big booty. The mother-of-three accessorized with a pair of oversized sporty sunglasses, sneakers, and a long black leather trench coat which she had draped over her arms.