12 Times The KarJenners Looked Super Sexy In Short-Shorts: Kendall & More

Even the KarJenners can’t resist rocking a pair of daisy dukes or comfy shorts every once in a while. Here are some of the sisters’ best looks in shorts!

Shorts are always a staple in the summertime, and even though they’re a more casual ensemble choice, even celebrities love rocking the look. The KarJenners have rocked a number of shorts looks over the years — from denim, to bike shorts to gym shorts and more. There’s still plenty of summertime left, so we’re taking a look at the various ways the Kardashian and Jenner gals have rocked shorts for major style inspiration!

Kendall Jenner is the model of the family, and with her legs for days, it’s no surprise that she can pull off a pair of short shorts like no other. The 24-year-old can get glammed up better than anyone, but she’s also the queen of practical street style. For instance, in the photo above, she rocked a pair of daisy dukes with a simple white t-shirt and jacket, along with slide-on sandals and sunglasses. It was the perfect look for a quick outing in the warm weather, but Kendall still made it look super chic.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian showed how jean shorts can work as a cover-up for the beach. She rocked a one-piece, one-shouldered swimsuit while hitting the sand, and she had high-waisted jean shorts over the ensemble as she strolled through the sand. Kourt was joined by her son, Mason Disick, and the shorts allowed for fuller coverage and comfort, which is definitely necessary for beach walks.

As for Kim Kardashian — she’s not big on the daisy duke trend. However, she does love a good pair of spandex shorts. For the most part, Kim pairs her tight biker shorts with a simple t-shirt or oversized sweatshirt or jacket. While she often wears sneakers with this type of ensemble, she decided to dress it up a bit in the image above by wearing thigh-high boots instead. It’s the perfect example of how a super comfortable, daytime look can also look stylish!

There are plenty of other times that these sisters rocked short-shorts, though. Scroll through the gallery above to check out pics of the KarJenner sisters wearing shorts over the years. Happy summer!