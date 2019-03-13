The Kardashian & Jenner Family Rocking Snakeskin Prints: Who Wears It Best?

The Kardashian and Jenner family members have been stunning in snakeskin – they’ve certainly been ‘keeping up’ with this trend.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are always rocking the latest trend, and recently, that seems to be snakeskin! Although Kim Kardashian, 38, once called a certain country-turned-pop blonde singer the same animal, the sisters are now embracing the look! Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Kim wore snakeskin while out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on March 12. On the other side of the country, Kendall Jenner, 23, also wore the trend, rocking a snakeskin mini dress to The Times Square EDITION Hotel grand opening on the same night.

While out with her sisters, Khloé wore a $52 faux snakeskin dress called the ‘Ready To Rattle’ dress from brand Naked Wardrobe. The snakeskin design was brown and white, and hit right above her ankles. She rocked brown high heels and her platinum blonde bob hair looked textured and straight. Khloé also wore bright pink eyeshadow and nude lipstick, which popped against her neutral-toned dress. Kim did her version of the trend in the same night, wearing a snakeskin skirt and simple white shirt to balance out the look.

Kendall’s dress varied from her sisters in that hers was showing off her legs! Kim’s skirt and Khloé’s dress both were covering their skin (while definitely flaunting their curves), and Kendall’s dress was more of a going out look! Hers featured a deep v-neck cut, and hit above her mid-thigh, but was also loose and not as skin-tight as Kim’s and Khloé’s take on the trend.

As for our favorite? We loved Khloé’s take on the snakeskin look by wearing a dress that appeared to basically be second skin on her! We’re fans of how the dress covered her whole body, but was form-fitting and fun for the night’s activities. That’s definitely not to say we didn’t love the rest of the KarJenner squad rocking it for themselves – the family can make anything look good, that’s for sure! Don’t forget to check out the gallery above for more pics of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, 39, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, 21, and more from the fam wearing snakeskin!