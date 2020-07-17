The Kardashian & Jenner Family Rocking Snakeskin Prints: Who Wore It Best?

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have certainly been ‘keeping up’ with the snakeskin print trend. Here are some of the trendiest ways they’ve rocked the look.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are always on top of the latest trends, and recently, that seems to be snakeskin! Although Kim Kardashian, 39, once spitefully referred to a certain country-turned-pop singer as that same animal, the sisters are now embracing the look! Khloé Kardashian, 36, and Kim wore snakeskin while out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on March 12, 2019. On the other side of the country, Kendall Jenner, 24, also wore the trend, rocking a snakeskin mini dress to The Times Square EDITION Hotel grand opening on the same night.

Kim is such a fan of the print that we’ve seen her wearing it multiple times. Recently, she stepped out in a long-sleeved, skintight crop top which exposed her toned midriff. She paired the top with an equally tight black pencil skirt, which hugged all of her curves and fell just above her ankles. As for accessories, she opted for black and white pumps, along with oversized gold hoop earrings.

Khloé on the other hand, was seen wearing a $52 faux snakeskin dress called the ‘Ready To Rattle’ dress from brand Naked Wardrobe. We love a bargain! The snakeskin design was brown and white, and hit right above her ankles. She rocked brown high heels and her platinum blonde bob hair looked textured and straight. Khloé also wore bright pink eyeshadow and nude lipstick, which popped against her neutral-toned dress. Kim did her version of the trend in the same night, wearing a snakeskin skirt and simple white shirt to balance out the look.

Kendall opted for a snakeskin dress which varied from her sisters’. She opted for a style that showed off her long legs, and had more of a going out look! The gown featured a deep v-neck cut, and hit above her mid-thigh, but was also loose and not as skin-tight as Kim’s and Khloé’s take on the trend. Don’t forget to check out the gallery above for more pics of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner and more from the fam wearing snakeskin!