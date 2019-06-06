15 Times The KarJenners Killed It In Pink: Kendall In Cannes, Kylie At The Grammys & More

The Kardashians and Jenners always look so pretty in pink! From Kendall’s Cannes look to Kim’s custom Yeezy dress for Kylie’s birthday, we’ve rounded up all their best looks in the feminine hue.

One of the trendiest colors you can wear right now is pink. From millennial pink to bright fuchsia, every shade of the feminine hue is sure to make a statement. If you’re wondering how we know that pink is having a moment right now, we really only need to point you in the direction of a Kardashian Instagram account. However you feel about Kris Jenner‘s brood, the five sisters – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner – are some of the biggest tastemakers today. And they love pink.

If you follow the famous family, you know that Kylie recently launched her new skincare line, Kylie Skin. For the launch party, she insisted all of her guests wear pink – the color of all of her products’ packaging – and splashed the color on everything within the venue. But that isn’t the only example of how much these ladies love themselves a rosy tone. Kendall recently wore a hot pink tulle dress to the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, commemorating the launch of Giambattista Valli‘s collaboration with H&M.

Kylie’s also worn pink for more than just her skincare event. While supporting her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, the cosmetics mogul turned heads in a light pink jumpsuit designed by Balmain. She paired the piece with white heels which matched the silver-encrusted belt around her waist. Kendall and Kylie aren’t the only sisters who slay in pink though; head up to the gallery above to see how all the KarJenner women rock the pretty color.