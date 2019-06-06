Gallery
Hollywood Life

15 Times The KarJenners Killed It In Pink: Kendall In Cannes, Kylie At The Grammys & More

kendall jenner
Shutterstock
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian supports little sis Kylie Jenner's launch event for her skincare line, Kylie Skin, at Goya Studios. Kim showed off her famous curves in a skintight pink dress with a thigh high slit. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian leaving the launch event for Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner wears a tight pink dress as she leaves Goya studios in Los Angeles. Kylie just released her latest skincare product and celebrated with family and friends. 22 May 2019 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA426462_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian leaves the launch event for Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Editor

The Kardashians and Jenners always look so pretty in pink! From Kendall’s Cannes look to Kim’s custom Yeezy dress for Kylie’s birthday, we’ve rounded up all their best looks in the feminine hue.

One of the trendiest colors you can wear right now is pink. From millennial pink to bright fuchsia, every shade of the feminine hue is sure to make a statement. If you’re wondering how we know that pink is having a moment right now, we really only need to point you in the direction of a Kardashian Instagram account. However you feel about Kris Jenner‘s brood, the five sisters – Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKhloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner – are some of the biggest tastemakers today. And they love pink.

If you follow the famous family, you know that Kylie recently launched her new skincare line, Kylie Skin. For the launch party, she insisted all of her guests wear pink – the color of all of her products’ packaging – and splashed the color on everything within the venue. But that isn’t the only example of how much these ladies love themselves a rosy tone. Kendall recently wore a hot pink tulle dress to the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, commemorating the launch of Giambattista Valli‘s collaboration with H&M.

kylie jenner
Shutterstock

Kylie’s also worn pink for more than just her skincare event. While supporting her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, the cosmetics mogul turned heads in a light pink jumpsuit designed by Balmain. She paired the piece with white heels which matched the silver-encrusted belt around her waist. Kendall and Kylie aren’t the only sisters who slay in pink though; head up to the gallery above to see how all the KarJenner women rock the pretty color.