28 Times The KarJenners Killed It In Pink: Kendall In Cannes, Kylie At The Grammys & More

Kendall Jenner amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M
Kourtney Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner Hit the Slopes of Buttermilk in Aspen, CO. Kim was wearing a $3k bright pink Prada ski suit while her sister opted for a sleek black and white ensemble.
Kim Kardashian sighting in New York City View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
The Kardashians and Jenners always look so pretty in pink! From Kendall’s Cannes look to Kim’s custom Yeezy dress for Kylie’s 21st birthday, we’ve rounded up all their best looks in the fabulous color.

One of the trendiest colors you can wear right now is pink. From millennial pink to bright fuchsia, every shade of the color is sure to make a statement. And if you’re wondering how we know that pink is having a moment right now, we really only need to point you in the direction of a Kardashian family member’s Instagram account. However you feel about Kris Jenner‘s brood, the five sisters – Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKhloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner – are some of the biggest trendsetters today. And they love pink.

For example, Kim showed off her famous curves in a vintage hot pink Chanel onesie during a Miami boat trip in 2019, which you can see above. The reality TV megastar enjoyed a timeout with her cute kids, North and Saint West, as well as her friends, Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen. The colorful group had a blast aboard Miami nightlife king Dave Grutman’s boat. Also aboard the impressive vessel was Larsa’s young daughter Sophia Pippen.

Kendall Jenner also once wore a pink sweatshirt while returning from her own boat ride in Miami Beach, Florida in 2019. While looking at the paparazzi in the photo above, she didn’t seem to have a care in the world. And who would if they lived the life she’s living? Get it, girl!

We can’t forget about Kourtney Kardashian, who was once pictured in a skimpy pink mini dress while out and about in Los Angeles in 2018. It might look like she was wearing lingerie in the photo above, but we totally love it. Don’t you?

Furthermore, while supporting her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, Kylie turned heads in a light pink jumpsuit designed by Balmain, which you can see below. She paired the piece with white heels which matched the silver-encrusted belt around her waist.

To see how else the KarJenner women have rocked pink over the last few years, take a look through our full photo gallery above.