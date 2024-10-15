Kamala Harris & Bret Baier Interview: What Time Does It Air?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to an interview with Fox News, the network announced on Monday. This will be her first sit-down with the network since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Harris has been working to counter Republican nominee Donald Trump, who previously refused both CBS News’ 60 Minutes interview and a second presidential debate. In recent days, she has participated in several high-profile national media interviews, including appearances on ABC’s The View and The Howard Stern Show.

Trump, who frequently appears on Fox News, interviewed with Bret Baier in June 2023, drawing in 2.6 million viewers, according to Forbes. Special Report is consistently among the most-watched programs on cable news. Its popular “Common Ground” segment features political leaders from across the aisle discussing current issues with the goal of finding a middle ground, and it has been particularly well-received this election cycle.

What Time Is the Interview?

The interview will be pre-recorded and will air before Baier’s live show, Special Report, at 6 p.m. ET.

Baier clarified on X that the interview will be recorded an hour before his show and added, “It will be as-live—not edited, run from beginning to end—no changes, period. We just confirmed there will be no commercials to interrupt the interview.”

Harris is expected to sit for 25 to 30 minutes of questions, according to the network.

Where Will the Interview Be Held?

The interview will be held in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where Harris leads presidential opponent Trump by 4 percentage points.

What Topics Will Be Covered in the Interview?

Baier wrote on X that “there were no preconditions for the interview. No one has the questions ahead of time—except me. No topic is off the table. If there is any editing, it will be minimal for timing and will preserve the integrity of the question and answer.”

He also encouraged users to share their questions for the interview.

Who Is Bret Baier?

Baier is Fox News’ chief political anchor and one of the few prominent figures on the network whose identity isn’t closely associated with conservative commentary.

He co-led Fox News Channel’s special Democracy 2024 coverage of both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention, along with multiple political events that have consistently ranked No. 1 across all television platforms, outpacing cable news and broadcast coverage. Baier has also moderated Republican presidential primary debates and town halls with candidates across the political spectrum, including former President Trump.