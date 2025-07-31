Justin Timberlake’s Health: His Lyme Disease Diagnosis Explained

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv

Justin Timberlake revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. In a July 31, 2025, social media statement, the “Sexyback” artist got candid about his health and explained why he was “reluctant” to share his journey with fans.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know about Justin’s condition and learn what Lyme disease is.

How Old Is Justin Timberlake in 2025?

As of July 31, 2025, Justin is 44 years old. He was born on January 31, 1981.

Justin Timberlake’s Lyme Disease Diagnosis

In a July 31, 2025, Instagram post, Justin penned a lengthy caption to fans about his diagnosis. He noted that as a “private person,” he wanted to inform people what he’s going through.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” Justin wrote. “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

While acknowledging that he was “shocked” about the diagnosis, Justin pointed out he “would be on stage … in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out,” the “Mirrors” hitmaker continued.” I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.”

How Long Has Justin Timberlake Been Living With Lyme Disease?

Justin didn’t reveal the date of his Lyme disease diagnosis, but he pointed out in his Instagram caption that he was “reluctant to talk about this because [he] was always raised to keep something like this to [himself].”

What Is Lyme Disease? Breaking Down the Symptoms

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by an infected black-legged tick. According to the CDC, the illness is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, and, in rare cases, Borrelia mayonii. The most common regions with reported diagnoses of Lyme disease are in the Northeast, the mid-Atlantic and the upper-Midwest.

The most common symptoms of Lyme disease are fever, headache, fatigue, facial paralysis, an irregular heartbeat, arthritis and a skin rash called erythema migrans.

If Lyme disease is left untreated, the infection could spread to the joints, heart and even the nervous system.

How Does Lyme Disease Spread?

A person can only get Lyme disease after being bitten by an infected black-legged tick. It is not transmissible through humans.