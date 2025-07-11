Justin Bieber’s New Album ‘Swag’ Explained: A Breakdown of Tracklist & Lyrics

Image Credit: Getty Images

Justin Bieber broke the internet in July 2025 when he released his first album in four years. Titled SWAG, the album features a variety of vocals and songs that paint fans a picture of different situations in Justin’s life, from his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber to mental health struggles.

Read on for the full tracklist and a lyric breakdown of the song “Walking Away,” which fans believe is about Justin and Hailey’s relationship.

Justin Bieber’s New Album Tracklist

The tracklist on Justin’s SWAG album feature the following songs:

“All I Can Take”

“Daisies”

“Yukon”

“Go Baby”

“Things You Do”

“Butterflies”

“Way It Is”

“First Place”

“Soulful”

“Walking Away”

“Glory Voice Memo”

“Devotion”

“Dadz Love”

“Therapy Session”

“Sweet Spot”

“Standing on Business”

“405″

“Swag”

“Zuma House”

“Too Long”

“Forgiveness”

Are the Lyrics of ‘Walking Away’ About Hailey Bieber?

Fans are speculating about the lyrics of Justin’s track “Waling Away,” which point to the ups and downs in a relationship. In the first verse, Justin sings, /”Days go by so fast, I wanna spend them with you / So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless, oh,” which sound like an argument between him and a partner.

The pre-chorus drops a major bombshell, though, with Justin singing about taking a “break” from a partner.

“And, girl, we better stop before we say some s**t,” he sings. “We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

But in the chorus, Justin vows the unnamed partner that he wouldn’t walk away from their relationship, singing, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Other Artists Featured on Justin Bieber’s SWAG Album

SWAG features vocals from a variety of people, including fellow artists like Justin and even the comedian Druski. Among the music artists included in the album are Sexyy Red, Dijon, Lil B, Gunna, Cash Cobain and 2 Chainz.