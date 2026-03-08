‘Jury Duty’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details & Everything Else We Know

Image Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Freevee

After its breakout first season, Jury Duty quickly became one of the most talked-about comedies on streaming. The unique series follows one unsuspecting juror who believes he’s participating in a real trial—unaware that everyone else involved, including the judge, lawyers and fellow jurors, are actors.

Following the show’s viral success and award recognition, fans have been eager to learn whether the series will return for another installment. With season 2 officially on the way, viewers are wondering what the next version of the experiment could look like and whether any familiar faces might return—including James Marsden, who famously played an exaggerated version of himself in the first season.

Below, learn everything we know so far about Jury Duty season 2, including the release date, cast updates and how to watch the series.

When Will ‘Jury Duty’ Season 2 Be Released?

Season 2 of Jury Duty is set to premiere March 20, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video. The new season will roll out weekly, with the first episodes dropping on March 20, followed by additional installments through early April.

The upcoming season will also introduce a new setting. Instead of a courtroom, the story takes place at a corporate retreat, where one unsuspecting participant believes he’s attending a real work event — unaware that the entire situation is staged.

Who Is Returning to the ‘Jury Duty’ Cast for Season 2?

Season 2 of Jury Duty introduces a new unsuspecting participant named Anthony, who believes he’s attending a real corporate retreat for a fictional hot sauce company. In reality, everyone around him is an actor and the entire event is staged, continuing the show’s hidden-camera comedy concept.

Executive producer Nick Hatton praised the new participant while speaking to People, saying, “Anthony’s charisma and kindness stood out immediately. From day one, it was clear Anthony was going to be a great hero. As for how we found him — that’s part of the secret sauce required to make the show! But safe to say there were thousands of candidates and we’re so happy we landed the right one.”

The new ensemble cast includes Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke and Wendy Braun, who all portray coworkers at the retreat.

New cast for Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, starring an ensemble of 14. pic.twitter.com/b7U9RxjdcI — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Marsden — who played a fictionalized version of himself in season 1 — will not appear on screen this time, though he remains involved with the show as an executive producer.

How Can You Watch All ‘Jury Duty’ Episodes?

The first season of Jury Duty is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series originally debuted on Amazon Freevee in 2023 before the platform was folded into Prime Video.

All eight episodes from season 1 are currently available to watch on Prime Video, and season 2 will premiere on the same platform.

‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ Trailer