Julien Baker’s Health: Find Out Why She Cancelled Her Tour With Torres

Image Credit: Rolling Stone via Getty Images

Julien Baker has canceled the remainder of her Send A Prayer My Way tour with Torres, leaving fans concerned about her health. Baker and Torres, who released their collaborative country album Send A Prayer My Way last month, had just played a sold-out show at New Orleans’ Tipitina’s on May 1. Shortly afterward, the singer-songwriter announced the tour’s cancellation, citing health issues but not sharing specific details about her condition.

As fans wonder when she might return to the stage, here’s what we know so far about her health update and the canceled tour.

Why Did Julien Baker Cancel Her Tour?

Baker canceled the remainder of her Send A Prayer My Way tour with Torres to prioritize her health. In a statement shared on Instagram, the announcement read: “Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES Send A Prayer My Way Tour has been canceled.”

The announcement was made on May 4, 2025—the same day the duo was scheduled to perform in San Antonio, Texas.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans,” the statement continued. “We deeply appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.”

Earlier this year, Baker and Torres had to cancel performances at Ohio University and Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival in March after a band member sustained a concussion.

This isn’t the first time Baker has had to step back from the stage. Last October, she cut a New York show short after falling ill mid-performance, though she recovered quickly from that incident.

Will the Send A Prayer My Way Tour Be Rescheduled?

As of now, there has been no official announcement about rescheduling the Send A Prayer My Way tour. The statement released by Baker and Torres emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and well-being. While they acknowledged the disappointment for fans, they did not mention any plans for future tour dates.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to official channels for updates. In the meantime, refunds and ticketing information are being provided by the original point of purchase, as noted in the social media announcement.

However, according to Baker’s official website, some upcoming festival appearances with Torres—including Summerfest, Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and more—seem to still be set to go on as planned later this year.