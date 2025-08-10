Joy Behar Net Worth 2025: How Much Money Does ‘The View’ Host Make?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Joy Behar has been a staple on The View for decades, known for her quick wit, sharp political commentary, and ability to stir debate at the table. The veteran comedian and talk show host has built an impressive career — and fortune — through television, stand-up, writing, and acting. In 2025, she even found herself in the headlines when White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers referred to her as “Joyless Behar” while criticizing the show.

Rogers told Entertainment Weekly, “Rosie O’Donnell and ‘Joyless’ Behar are irrelevant losers with too much time on their hands, whining about a failing talk show while everyday Americans are working hard.” He went on to reference former co-host Rosie O’Donnell’s move to Ireland after Donald Trump secured his second-term presidency, adding, “Our country is better off with Rosie living abroad — and we can all hope ‘Joyless’ Behar will join her next!”

With her long tenure on The View and numerous projects over the years, many fans are curious: how much money has Joy Behar made, and what is her net worth today? Find out more below.

Who Is Joy Behar?

Joy Behar, born Josephine Victoria Occhiuto in 1942, is a comedian, actress, writer, and longtime co-host of ABC’s The View. A New York native, she began her career in stand-up and television in the 1980s before joining The View at its launch in 1997. After a brief departure in 2013, she returned to the panel in 2015 and remains a key fixture on the panel—making her one of the longest-serving co-hosts in the show’s history.

What Is Joy Behar’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Joy’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Does Joy Behar Make on The View?

Joy is reportedly one of The View’s highest-paid hosts, earning between $5 million and $7 million per year as of 2025.

Is Joy Behar Married?

Yes. Joy was first married to college professor Joseph Behar from 1965 until their divorce in 1981. She later began dating Steve Janowitz in 1982, and the couple married in August 2011.

Does Joy Behar Have Kids?

Yes, she has one daughter—Eve Behar—whom she shares with her first husband, Joseph. Eve was born in 1970 and has pursued a creative path as a ceramicist and gallery director.