Why Was Josh Jacobs Arrested? Updates on the Packers Player

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Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers running back, was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin on May 27, 2026, over a “disturbance complaint,” according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department. The 28-year-old NFL player denied the allegations against him, though police announced that he turned himself in.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” Jacobs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duhac, said in a statement, per CBS Sports. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

Learn everything we know so far about Jacobs’ arrest and the charges he’s facing.

Josh Jacobs’ Charges: What Did the Packers Player Do?

Jacobs is facing multiple charges of battery, including domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim. Among his charges is alleged strangulation.

Josh Jacobs’ Arrest: What We Know

According to a Hobart-Lawrence Police Department statement, authorities responded to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs at around 8:37 a.m. on May 23, 2026. Per NFL Media, the athlete turned himself in to the police on May 26.

A court date regarding Jacobs’ arrest has not been disclosed yet. Police noted that this is an “active and ongoing investigation.”

From the NFL on Josh Jacobs: “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2026

Who Did Josh Jacobs Allegedly Argue With?

The details of Jacobs’ alleged dispute that led to his arrest are still unclear.

Will Josh Jacobs Play for the Packers This Year?

Jacobs’ future with the Packers has not been impacted at the time of publication. The NFL and the team said they were “aware of the report” of his arrest, per ESPN.

“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the Packers said in a statement, according to the outlet.

This will be Jacobs’ third season with the Packers after he signed with the team as a free agent in 2024.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.