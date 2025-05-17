Josh Freese: 5 Things to Know About the Former Foo Fighters Drummer

Josh Freese, the now-former drummer of the Foo Fighters, announced he was suddenly fired from the band in May 2025 after two years with them. The other band members have yet to comment on Josh’s firing at the time of publication, but the veteran musician shared a public statement to his Instagram.

“The Foo Fighters called me on Monday to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer,’” Josh wrote in his Instagram post, adding that “no reason was given” behind the band’s decision to let him go.

Josh added that in his 40 years of drumming professionally, “I’ve never been let go from a band.” He then acknowledged that he was “not angry,” but he was still “a bit shocked and disappointed.”

“But as most of you know, I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I’m fine,” he reassured his fans. Josh went on to say that, despite the sting of being fired, he “enjoyed the past two years with [the Foo Fighters], both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

At the end of his statement, Josh joked, “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 1o possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

Below, Hollywood Life compiled five facts about Josh you might not know. Keep reading to learn more about him.

Josh Is From Orlando, Florida

Josh was born in Orlando, Florida, on December 25, 1972.

Josh’s Dad Worked for the Disney Parks’ Marching Bands

Since he’s an Orlando native, Josh grew up with several amusement parks nearby, including Walt Disney World. The massive resort opened in 1971.

The drummer was raised by his parents, mom Patricia, a writer and pianist, and dad, Stan, who worked as the bandleader of the Walt Disney World Marching Band. Josh grew up spending time in the theme parks while his father worked. Eventually, Stan was transferred to lead the Disneyland Band in Anaheim, California, and Josh had the chance to march with the band, holding toy instruments.

Josh’s first job was working as a Disneyland shoe shiner with his brother, Jason Freese, in 1985.

Josh Played for Guns N’ Roses

One of the most famous bands Josh has worked with is Guns N’ Roses from 1997 to 1999. He signed a two-year contract to replace the band’s former drummer Matt Sorum.

Josh Is Featured on Hundreds of Albums

Calling himself a “freelance” drummer who has “bounced between bands,” Josh has been featured on hundreds of albums since the 1980s with artists such as Weezer, Sting and the Offspring.

Josh Is Married With Children

Josh is married to his wife, Nicole, and they share four children together.