Is Jordan Travis Retiring? Update Amid His Leg Injury

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jordan Travis, the former Florida State University quarterback who was selected to play for the Jets, is retiring. More than a year after suffering from a serious leg injury during college football, the QB announced the reason why he was leaving the NFL.

Below, find out everything we know about Jordan’s retirement and his contract with the Jets.

How Old Is Jordan Travis?

Jordan is 24 years old as of April 2025.

Jordan Travis’ Contract

After being selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Jordan signed a four-year contract with the team. Per Spotrac, the contract equated $4.2 million with a $250,000 signing bonus and an average salary of around $1 million.

Why Is Jordan Travis Retiring?

On April 30, 2025, Jordan announced that the reason why he was retiring was his leg injury. In an Instagram statement, he wrote, “On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

Jordan added that this was “not the ending [he] had ever imagined” for his career.

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey acknowledged Travis’ retirement, calling the decision “unfortunate” but noting that the team supported him.

“Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State,” Darren said. “It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.”

Jordan Travis’ Leg Injury Details

In November 2023, Jordan and his Florida State teammates were playing against North Alabama. One opposing player used a hip-drop tackle, twisting Jordan’s ankle in the process. He was taken off the field, and he later confirmed that the injury ended his college season.

Upon being drafted by the Jets in the fifth round, Jordan was put on the reserve/non-football injury list in August 2024. The Florida native spent the entire 2024 season rehabilitating his injury.